No, This Isn't Keanu Reeves — Meet His TikTok Clone Bamboozling The Internet
Wait, it isn't Keanu?!
A Keanu Reeves parody account on TikTok is taking the video app by storm with content that will have you feeling like you're totally tripping. Despite the creator being very clear that it isn't Keanu Reeves — I mean, the name of the account is quite literally Unreal Keanu, you'll likely find yourself second-guessing everything you've ever known over how uncanny the appearance is.
Unreal Keanu first began posting content to TikTok back in January and has since garnered nearly eight million followers and a total of 38 million likes — many of which probably think they're really watching their fave Canadian actor.
@unreal_keanu
Life with a girlfriend. #keanureeves #relationship #girlfriend
The person behind the account has even labelled their TikTok as a "parody" in the bio. However, if that weren't enough to make folks go "this isn't really Keanu," then the actual content of the videos should.
The head-scratching videos are not what you'd expect from the more reserved Hollywood actor, making it clear it's definitely not him. Now, while we still aren't sure whether this TikToker simply has a striking resemblance to Keanu or carefully uses AI-generated visuals — it's safe to say they do one heck of a job.
The TikTok account posts comedic trends and some rather odd content, however, one stand-out clip is of Unreal Keanu cosplaying in a bunch of real Keanu characters.
@unreal_keanu
Did you recognize everyone? #keanureeves #mirrordrop #matrix
While the video is hella impressive, gaining a total of 18.6 million views, it isn't even close to being the TikToker's most-watched video. In a clip posted on June 8, Unreal Keanu can be seen dancing to Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold" wearing a stick-figure LED suit. Wondering how many views that TikTok got? Try 115 million.
The people really do love Keanu, eh? Even when it isn't even Keanu...