The Quebec Influencer Saga Made It Onto 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' (VIDEO)
"What better way to teach someone a lesson than forcing them to spend more time in Cancun?"
The group of Quebec influencers who decided to film themselves partying maskless on a plane to Mexico have been making tons of headlines over the last few days. And after the footage began to circulate online, Sunwing, Air Transat and Air Canada all refused to fly them home.
This event, chartered by 111 Private Club, is getting attention from all kinds of major online newspapers, including TMZ. And now, the whole fiasco has even managed to make its way onto The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Sunwing party flight group received a mention in Jimmy Fallon's monologue alongside news about personalities like Donald Trump and a Texas man who was caught driving drunk with a lit barbecue in his truck.
You can hear the incident being mentioned around the 6:50 mark in the video below, which comes from the episode that aired on January 7.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube
"Well, get this. A group of Canadian influencers filmed themselves partying maskless on a flight, sparked a huge public outrage, and now they're all stuck in Mexico because airlines are refusing to fly them home," Fallon said.
"Yeah, what better way to teach someone a lesson than forcing them to spend more time in Cancun?”
"These frozen drinks are for you guys, too, you knuckleheads! Learn your lesson, never do that again. Bottomless margis."
And naturally, 111 Private Club caught wind of their newest claim-to-fame moment and shared it on their Instagram page, racking up over 22,000 views on their page alone.