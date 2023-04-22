Justin Trudeau Reaffirmed His Stance On Reproductive Rights After His Viral Confrontation
"Our government is proudly pro-choice. And we always will be."
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to the University of Manitoba, where he was confronted by a supporter of the People's Party of Canada who questioned Trudeau on his abortion rights stance. The video, which sparked major controversy has since received millions upon millions of views.
On April 22, Trudeau took to his Instagram to revisit the video and make his stance on reproductive rights very clear.
\u201cAt the UofM campus, a confused PPC supporter tries to confront Justin Trudeau for being pro-choice. \n\ncredits: NoahFromCanada/Reddit\n#PPCFail #UofM #Manitoba\u201d— TheMayor.TV (@TheMayor.TV) 1681359299
"Perhaps you have seen this video recently?" Trudeau began saying while holding up his phone. "It comes from a conversation I had with a young man on the issue of being pro-choice. In the days following the release of this video getting out there, I got a whole bunch of comments and suggestions, from friends, and supporters, saying: 'You could have said this, you should have laid out that to really make clear what your stance is," he continued.
Although Trudeau made his stance apparent during the viral confrontation, he is making sure he and the Liberal government's position on the matter are as clear as day. The Prime Minister of Canada reiterated that his government has increased access to the abortion pill across the country, which "helps people in rural and remote areas," Trudeau said.
"We're working with partners across the country to ensure better access to safe and inclusive reproductive health services and are holding provinces to account when they are not delivering on their obligations."
Trudeau also took a moment to revisit a bill introduced by a Conservative MP back in 2021 that would ultimately restrict access to abortion, which the Liberal MPs voted against.
"Let me make one thing clear. This government will never tell a woman what to do with her body, we are unequivocally and proudly pro-choice and always will be," Trudeau said.