Justin Trudeau, François Legault & Their Henchmen (?) Stopped By A Montreal Café Tuesday
Very casual and not at all staged what are you talking about? 😅
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault met Tuesday to discuss a laundry list of issues important to the CAQ government. But first on their list was coffee. The pair — along with what appeared to be some intimidating bodyguards — stopped by Montreal's Café Olimpico for a sip before getting down to the nitty-gritty.
It looks like it was the coffee shop's Old Montreal location.
"Started the day off at [Café Olimpico] in Montreal," an Instagram post on Trudeau's account reads. "Premier [François Legault] and I touched base with some customers and workers — and then we sat down to discuss our shared priorities and the issues that matter most to the people of Quebec."
Those topics, according to Legault, included the French language, migrants entering Canada at Roxham Road, federal contributions to health costs, infrastructure spending and the environment.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.