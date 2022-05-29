Justin Trudeau's Anniversary Post For Sophie Referenced Their 1st Date At A Montreal Resto
It was at Khyber Pass on avenue Duluth.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on May 28, 2022. They each marked the occasion with a social media post referencing their pasts. While the prime minister recalled their first date at Afghan restaurant Khyber Pass on avenue Duluth in Montreal, Grégoire Trudeau shared photos of the couple as almost-creepily lookalike toddlers.
"I knew from our very first date that you were the one, Sophie," Trudeau wrote in his online message. "From Khyber Pass on Duluth to Kejimkujik National Park and everywhere in between, every minute with you is special. I love you… happy anniversary, mon amour."
An accompanying photo shows the pair standing at a lookout point in the Kejimkujik National Park Seaside in southeastern Nova Scotia.
Grégoire Trudeau, for her part, used those childhood photos — one of a toddler Justin holding what appears to be a stuffed animal and one of her with tennis balls under her shirt — to reflect on their almost two decades together.
"You had your Mrs. Bunny and I had my tennis balls! We kind of look alike, don't we? Who knew little Sophie would find little Justin and build a life together one day!" she wrote.
She also offered a bit of insight into their relationship.
"We have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over."
"You all know I keep things honest: long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways," she continued.
"They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more. None of us are perfect and so there is no perfect relationship, but love is only true when it keeps you safe, sets you free, and makes you grow."