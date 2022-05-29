Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau's Anniversary Post For Sophie Referenced Their 1st Date At A Montreal Resto

It was at Khyber Pass on avenue Duluth.

Senior Editor
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Justin Trudeau in Kejimkujik National Park Seaside.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Justin Trudeau in Kejimkujik National Park Seaside.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on May 28, 2022. They each marked the occasion with a social media post referencing their pasts. While the prime minister recalled their first date at Afghan restaurant Khyber Pass on avenue Duluth in Montreal, Grégoire Trudeau shared photos of the couple as almost-creepily lookalike toddlers.

"I knew from our very first date that you were the one, Sophie," Trudeau wrote in his online message. "From Khyber Pass on Duluth to Kejimkujik National Park and everywhere in between, every minute with you is special. I love you… happy anniversary, mon amour."

An accompanying photo shows the pair standing at a lookout point in the Kejimkujik National Park Seaside in southeastern Nova Scotia.

Grégoire Trudeau, for her part, used those childhood photos — one of a toddler Justin holding what appears to be a stuffed animal and one of her with tennis balls under her shirt — to reflect on their almost two decades together.

"You had your Mrs. Bunny and I had my tennis balls! We kind of look alike, don't we? Who knew little Sophie would find little Justin and build a life together one day!" she wrote.

She also offered a bit of insight into their relationship.

"We have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over."

"You all know I keep things honest: long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways," she continued.

"They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more. None of us are perfect and so there is no perfect relationship, but love is only true when it keeps you safe, sets you free, and makes you grow."

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...