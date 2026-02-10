Trudeau is moving to Montreal & he could be your neighbour if you live in this swanky area
The former PM just dropped millions on a nearly century-old mansion.
It's been quite a year for Justin Trudeau. The 53-year-old stepped down as Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader, kicked off a very public romance with pop star Katy Perry, and launched a lucrative career as a professional speaker charging upwards of $100,000 per appearance.
Now, he's adding a change of address to that list — and it's bringing him back to Montreal.
According to land registry documents obtained by Narcity Quebec, Canada's former PM has purchased a home in Montreal's Outremont borough.
Trudeau's new home
The two-storey residence, built in 1931, sits on a sprawling 1,270.2 square metre lot. That's over 13,600 square feet of land in one of Montreal's priciest areas.
Property records show the home is valued at $5,990,000, but Trudeau managed to snag it for $4,260,000, scoring what appears to be a $1.73 million discount. Annual property taxes on the place come in at $37,937.
Not a bad deal, even for someone set to collect $8.4 million in lifetime pensions.
The sale includes all appliances, washer, dryer, garage door opener, blinds, chandeliers, and wall sconces, all "sold in good working condition upon taking possession, but without legal warranty at the buyer's risk and peril," according to the deed.
This Outremont mansion will be quite different from Trudeau's last address — the official residence of Canada's Prime Minister, where he lived for nearly a decade until Mark Carney took office.
The move also marks a return to Montreal for Trudeau, who attended McGill University and represented the Papineau riding as an MP before his resignation in January 2025.
Will Katy Perry be joining him?
The notarized documents obtained by Narcity make no mention of American pop star Katy Perry, who's been romantically linked to Trudeau since last summer.
Perry and Trudeau's relationship has progressed rapidly and very publicly. After being spotted dining together in Montreal ahead of her Bell Centre concert in July, the pair were photographed kissing on Perry's yacht in California by October. Trudeau attended her 41st birthday party in Paris in November, and back in December, Perry accompanied him to a diplomatic meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Whether the singer will be setting up residence in Outremont alongside Trudeau remains to be seen, but given how serious things appear to be between them, don't be surprised if she becomes a fixture in the neighbourhood.
This story was adapted from the article Justin Trudeau va déménager dans ce luxueux quartier de Montréal" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.