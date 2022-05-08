Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Justin Trudeau Went To Ukraine On A Surprise Visit

He's meeting with President Zelenskyy.

Justin Trudeau speaks at a podium surrounded by Canadian flags.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Ukraine Sunday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his office confirmed to MTL Blog. Trudeau will use the surprise visit to "reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people," a spokesperson said.

The visit wasn't on the prime minister's public itinerary.

He's also scheduled to participate in a G7 leaders' meeting on the war.

U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday, visiting Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

"On this Mother’s Day, my heart is with you, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and all of the brave and resilient mothers of Ukraine," Dr. Biden wrote on social media.

"This Mother's Day, I wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children," she said in a separate post. "Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes — forcing them to leave behind their loved ones."

