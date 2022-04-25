Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau's Birthday Message To His Wife Is So Adorable It's Annoying

Alongside a precious photo of them swinging together.

Staff Writer
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

On the list of things people can say about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one can add "a romantic" — or at least whoever runs his Instagram account is.

On the evening of April 24, Trudeau shared a heartfelt birthday post for his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau with a photo of the two of them swinging indoors in Montreal.



"Your energy, your humour, your love… there’s nothing like it. Happy birthday, mon amour. Je t'aime," the post reads, which racked up over 74.7k likes in 15 hours of being posted.

While we can't quite figure out where in Montreal the photo was taken, we know that we've seen the same backdrop on the Québécois show La semaine de 4 Julie when host Julie Snyder interviewed French artist Stromae.

Trudeau has previously been on La semaine de 4 Julie, back in September 2021 when he opened up about the beginning of his relationship with his wife, so we're guessing the couple's photo was taken during his time on the show. Same blue swings, same flowery background.

During the Prime Minister's interview with Snyder, he was asked about his dating life during this youth. Trudeau claimed he wasn't "quick" with girls, including Sophie.

"We took our time to make sure [she] was the right one and I was the right one," he said of the relationship.

Trudeau confessed that they "were both in a bit of a complicated phase in [their] personal lives," then added "When I met this girl I knew that this was something serious with enormous potential. I didn't want to go too fast. I didn't want to miss my chance."

Now, the couple has three children and in May 2022, they'll have been married for 17 years. Guess it pays off to take things slow!

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...