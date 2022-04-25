Justin Trudeau's Birthday Message To His Wife Is So Adorable It's Annoying
Alongside a precious photo of them swinging together.
On the list of things people can say about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one can add "a romantic" — or at least whoever runs his Instagram account is.
On the evening of April 24, Trudeau shared a heartfelt birthday post for his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau with a photo of the two of them swinging indoors in Montreal.
"Your energy, your humour, your love… there’s nothing like it. Happy birthday, mon amour. Je t'aime," the post reads, which racked up over 74.7k likes in 15 hours of being posted.
While we can't quite figure out where in Montreal the photo was taken, we know that we've seen the same backdrop on the Québécois show La semaine de 4 Julie when host Julie Snyder interviewed French artist Stromae.
Trudeau has previously been on La semaine de 4 Julie, back in September 2021 when he opened up about the beginning of his relationship with his wife, so we're guessing the couple's photo was taken during his time on the show. Same blue swings, same flowery background.
During the Prime Minister's interview with Snyder, he was asked about his dating life during this youth. Trudeau claimed he wasn't "quick" with girls, including Sophie.
"We took our time to make sure [she] was the right one and I was the right one," he said of the relationship.
Trudeau confessed that they "were both in a bit of a complicated phase in [their] personal lives," then added "When I met this girl I knew that this was something serious with enormous potential. I didn't want to go too fast. I didn't want to miss my chance."
Now, the couple has three children and in May 2022, they'll have been married for 17 years. Guess it pays off to take things slow!
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.