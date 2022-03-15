Zelenskyy Asked Parliament To Imagine Attacks On Canadian Cities In A Striking Speech
"They are taking down Ukrainian flags. Can you imagine someone taking down your Canadian flags in Montreal and other Canadian cities?"
In a powerful speech to the Parliament of Canada on March 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked MPs to imagine attacks on Canadian cities as a way to try to, in his words, "understand my feelings and the feelings of all Ukrainians."
"Imagine that at 4 a.m., each of you starts hearing bomb explosions, severe explosions," he said, recalling the beginning of the Russian invasion.
He also spoke directly to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Justin, can you imagine you and your children hearing all these severe explosions, bombings of airports, the bombing of Ottawa Airport, tens of other cities of your wonderful country. Can you imagine that?"
Zelenskyy described in detail the agony of war, of news reports covering local destruction and deaths, and of witnessing attacks on civilian areas.
He challenged MPs to consider the emotional toll such scenes would have on them if they took place in Canadian cities.
"Imagine that someone is laying siege to Vancouver."
"Can you imagine the famous CN Tower in Toronto if it was hit by Russian bombs?"
"They are taking down Ukrainian flags. Can you imagine someone taking down your Canadian flags in Montreal and other Canadian cities?"
"Of course, I don't wish this on anyone but this is our reality," the Ukrainian president said.
He thanked Canada and Canadians for their support and humanitarian aid but also asked leaders to do more, referencing his request for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
The White House has repeatedly denied this request, saying it could lead to a direct conflict between the U.S. and Russia.
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy posed the question to the Canadian parliament.
"How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?" he asked.
"Canada has always been steadfast in their support. You have been a reliable partner to Ukraine and Ukrainians."
But, he said, "You all need to do more to stop Russia, to protect Ukraine and, by doing that, to protect Europe from Russian threat."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.