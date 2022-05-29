Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Hundreds Of Ukrainians Just Arrived In Montreal After Fleeing Russia's Invasion (PHOTOS)

Quebec will be offering support services.

Senior Editor
Ukrainians on a federal charter flight from Poland arrive in Montreal.

Government of Canada

The second of three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia has arrived in Canada.

306 Ukrainians disembarked in Montreal on Sunday. Foreign Affairs Minister and MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville Mélanie Joly and Quebec Minister of Labour Jean Boulet were at the airport to greet them.

All passengers are recipients of the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), a program giving eligible Ukrainians three-year temporary resident permits. They're also eligible for work and study permits, as well as one-time payments of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child.

Foreign Affairs Minister M\u00e9lanie Joly greets Ukrainians arriving in Montreal.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly greets Ukrainians arriving in Montreal.Government of Canada

Quebec will further be administering what the government calls "settlement support."

A CBSA officer gives toys to Ukrainian children arriving in Montreal.A CBSA officer gives toys to Ukrainian children arriving in Montreal.Government of Canada

Between March 17 and May 25, Canada has received 259,014 applications for temporary resident visas from Ukrainians. 120,668 applications have been accepted so far.

M\u00e9lanie Joly and Jean Boulet chat with a Ukrainian child.Mélanie Joly and Jean Boulet chat with a Ukrainian child.Government of Canada

The first charter flight with CUAET beneficiaries arrived in Winnipeg on May 23. The third will land in Halifax on June 2.

"Canada is unwavering in our support for Ukraine and its people," Joly said in a statement. "Welcoming these families in Montréal is a reminder of the human impact of Putin's war, and of Canada's continued promise to offer a temporary safe haven to those in need."

"Quebec is proud and happy to welcome" the Ukrainians on the charter flight, Boulet wrote on Twitter. "We are providing them with several services to facilitate their integration in Quebec."

