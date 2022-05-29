Hundreds Of Ukrainians Just Arrived In Montreal After Fleeing Russia's Invasion (PHOTOS)
The second of three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia has arrived in Canada.
306 Ukrainians disembarked in Montreal on Sunday. Foreign Affairs Minister and MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville Mélanie Joly and Quebec Minister of Labour Jean Boulet were at the airport to greet them.
Federal charter flight carrying Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia arrives in Montreal.Government of Canada
All passengers are recipients of the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), a program giving eligible Ukrainians three-year temporary resident permits. They're also eligible for work and study permits, as well as one-time payments of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly greets Ukrainians arriving in Montreal.Government of Canada
Quebec will further be administering what the government calls "settlement support."
A CBSA officer gives toys to Ukrainian children arriving in Montreal.Government of Canada
Between March 17 and May 25, Canada has received 259,014 applications for temporary resident visas from Ukrainians. 120,668 applications have been accepted so far.
Mélanie Joly and Jean Boulet chat with a Ukrainian child.Government of Canada
The first charter flight with CUAET beneficiaries arrived in Winnipeg on May 23. The third will land in Halifax on June 2.
"Canada is unwavering in our support for Ukraine and its people," Joly said in a statement. "Welcoming these families in Montréal is a reminder of the human impact of Putin's war, and of Canada's continued promise to offer a temporary safe haven to those in need."
\u201cArriv\u00e9e \u00e9mouvante du premier vol nolis\u00e9 \u00e0 Montr\u00e9al avec \u00e0 son bord 306 ressortissants ukrainiens. Le Qu\u00e9bec est fier et heureux de les accueillir. Nous mettons \u00e0 leur disposition plusieurs services afin de faciliter leur int\u00e9gration au Qu\u00e9bec.\u201d— Jean Boulet (@Jean Boulet) 1653843531
"Quebec is proud and happy to welcome" the Ukrainians on the charter flight, Boulet wrote on Twitter. "We are providing them with several services to facilitate their integration in Quebec."