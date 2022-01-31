La Cage aux Sports Is Hiring & New Employees Can Win Free Wings For A Year
Hot sauce-coated perk to help the company fill about 500 positions across the province.
La Cage aux Sports is going on a hiring spree and the signing bonus is hot a-f! or lemon pepper if that’s your thing.
The popular Quebec sports bar and restaurant chain is offering new employees the chance to win free chicken wings for a year as part of a major recruitment effort launching the week of January 31, its CEO, Jean Bédard, told MTL Blog.
With an ongoing labour shortage causing headaches for Quebec's restaurant industry, Bédard is hopeful this buttery, tangy, hot sauce-coated perk will help the company fill about 500 positions across the province.
"You have to be very creative right now to attract, especially, young people so we'll see the results," said Bédard, who added attracting and retaining workers has become "the number one challenge across the whole industry."
Marc Pelletier, vice-president of marketing and communications for La Cage, said the company is offering a total of two "free wings for a year" grand prizes. Every employee hired in the month of February will be entered to win, in addition to anyone who re-shares the contest post on social media — so you don’t even have to apply for a job to get the wings, really.
"Everybody knows that there are jobs available in the restaurant industry. What we want is to highlight what the advantages are of working at La Cage because we truly feel that we’re different from a lot of other restaurants," he said, noting the company also offers scholarships, training and cash bonuses.
Pelletier said he hopes people participate in the social media campaign as the company is eager to fill positions for a possible recovery of Quebec's restaurant industry if COVID-19 numbers decrease.
"You may not know that your niece or nephew or anybody else may be looking for a job or thinking of changing careers or going back to the restaurant industry," he said. "We thought of this creative and out-of-the-box way to create that awareness."
With 52 resto-bars across Quebec, and two more set to open in the Carrefour Angrignon shopping centre and Place Bell in Laval next month, La Cage is a popular spot to watch the Montreal Canadiens.
It has run the same promo for years — when the Habs score five goals, fans get eight free chicken wings.