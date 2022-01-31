Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec jobs

La Cage aux Sports Is Hiring & New Employees Can Win Free Wings For A Year

Hot sauce-coated perk to help the company fill about 500 positions across the province.

Contributing Writer
La Cage aux Sports Is Hiring & New Employees Can Win Free Wings For A Year
La Cage | Facebook

La Cage aux Sports is going on a hiring spree and the signing bonus is hot a-f! or lemon pepper if that’s your thing.

The popular Quebec sports bar and restaurant chain is offering new employees the chance to win free chicken wings for a year as part of a major recruitment effort launching the week of January 31, its CEO, Jean Bédard, told MTL Blog.

With an ongoing labour shortage causing headaches for Quebec's restaurant industry, Bédard is hopeful this buttery, tangy, hot sauce-coated perk will help the company fill about 500 positions across the province.

"You have to be very creative right now to attract, especially, young people so we'll see the results," said Bédard, who added attracting and retaining workers has become "the number one challenge across the whole industry."

Marc Pelletier, vice-president of marketing and communications for La Cage, said the company is offering a total of two "free wings for a year" grand prizes. Every employee hired in the month of February will be entered to win, in addition to anyone who re-shares the contest post on social media — so you don’t even have to apply for a job to get the wings, really.

"Everybody knows that there are jobs available in the restaurant industry. What we want is to highlight what the advantages are of working at La Cage because we truly feel that we’re different from a lot of other restaurants," he said, noting the company also offers scholarships, training and cash bonuses.

Pelletier said he hopes people participate in the social media campaign as the company is eager to fill positions for a possible recovery of Quebec's restaurant industry if COVID-19 numbers decrease.

"You may not know that your niece or nephew or anybody else may be looking for a job or thinking of changing careers or going back to the restaurant industry," he said. "We thought of this creative and out-of-the-box way to create that awareness."

With 52 resto-bars across Quebec, and two more set to open in the Carrefour Angrignon shopping centre and Place Bell in Laval next month, La Cage is a popular spot to watch the Montreal Canadiens.

It has run the same promo for years — when the Habs score five goals, fans get eight free chicken wings.

From Your Site Articles

The City Of Montreal Ranked In Canada's Top 20 Best Employers & It Has Lots Of Open Jobs

The City's highest rating was in the work-life balance category. 💸

Dennizn | Dreamstime

When you think about the City of Montreal, your mind may conjure images of garbage collection, snow clearing and Mayor Valérie Plante. But if you're looking for work, you may also want to start thinking of the City of Montreal as a viable employment option because it just ranked among the top 20 best employers in Canada — and there are plenty of open jobs available.

According to Glassdoor's Best Places To Work 2022 list, The City of Montreal is the 18th best place to work in the country, earning 4.1 out of 5 stars overall and 4.3 stars — its highest rating — in the work-life balance category. A Glassdoor news release says it determines the winners "based solely on employee feedback — no nomination process, no employee surveys or questionnaires, and no costs or fees involved."

Keep Reading Show less

Simons Is Opening A New Montreal West Island Store & They're Hiring

Fairview just got a lot more interesting!

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

CF Fairview Pointe Claire is officially welcoming its very own Simons coming spring 2022 and the store is hiring a bunch of employees. It will be the West Island's very first Simons location. The popular department store already operates in downtown Montreal and the Galeries D'Anjou.

In a Facebook announcement posted on January 24, Simons shared its opening and hiring plans. "In addition to putting the finishing touches on this spectacular new store, we are currently forming the team that will give it its warm and one-of-a-kind personality," they wrote.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Google Jobs In Montreal That You Can Get Without Having A Degree

You don't need a bachelor's degree if you have "equivalent practical experience"!

@lifeatgoogle | Instagram

Some jobs can make your resume stand out to just about any company in the world, and working at Google is likely to do exactly that. Good news — this massive technology company has all kinds of job openings in our city right now!

Google ranked #5 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in Canada in 2022, so if you're a modern tech-savvy person with some good experience under your belt, you should definitely consider applying to one of these Google jobs in Montreal.

Keep Reading Show less

Desjardins Is Hiring Call Centre Agents In Montreal & You Can Make $22.46/Hour Without Experience

Jobs are also available in other parts of Quebec.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Whether you're looking for a career change or simply looking for a new professional challenge, the Desjardins Group is currently hiring call center agents in Montreal — and the wage starts at $22.46 per hour.

The job consists of helping clients by answering calls, advising them and building customer loyalty. According to the job listing, the main goal is "understanding the needs of members and clients" by offering them a "unique" and "personalized experience."

Keep Reading Show less