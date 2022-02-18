LaRonde Is Hiring Employees With No Experience Needed & You Can Get Free Park Access
Do you love amusement parks? Are you searching for a job? Well, LaRonde is looking to hire employees with no experience needed for their 2022 season, and the best part? You'll be able to get free access to six flags parks.
LaRonde is hiring for several positions from May 21 until Halloween, and are paying a starting salary of $15/hr, which is above Quebec's minimum wage.
If you're 15 years of age and over and looking to work in a stimulating and dynamic environment, then these roles just might be for you.
Customer service agent
Salary: Starting at $15/hr
Where: LaRonde, 22, ch. Macdonald, Montréal, QC.
Who Should Apply: LaRonde is looking for customer service agents who are multi-skilled, and can perform a variety of customer service functions. Duties that require no special skills include maintenance and ride operator, while duties requiring specific skills include ticketing, working a cash register, handling money, and providing information on park pricing.
Food & beverage attendant
Salary: Starting at $15/hr
Where: LaRonde, 22, ch. Macdonald, Montréal, QC.
Who Should Apply: Working in food and beverages is a versatile position where candidates will be required to perform a variety of food service related duties. These include cashier, cook, and food service clerk at the various restaurants and food and beverage stalls throughout the park.
Store attendant
Salary: Starting at $15/hr
Where: LaRone, 22, ch. Macdonald, Montréal, QC.
Who Should Apply: LaRonde is looking to fill various store attendant positions. The duties for this role requires employees to greet customers, sell souvenirs at the various stores and stands throughout the park, and some food products that are made on site.
Seasonal pass & admissions clerk
Salary: Starting at $15/hr
Where: Where: LaRone, 22, ch. Macdonald, Montréal, QC.
Who Should Apply: LaRonde is seeking to fill various multi-purpose positions depending on the needs in both ticketing and admissions. Candidates would be hired to welcome guests, verify tickets, and issue and provide information on season passes.
According to their website, La Ronde is the "perfect place to acquire new skills and competencies in an environment fostering personal and professional fulfilment."
Throughout the application process, you'll be asked for your CV and required to answer a series of questions including contact information, legalities, desired position, and availabilities.
Working at LaRonde also includes an array of perks, such as the ability to work throughout your studies, and obtain free tickets to the park whenever you aren't working. Score!
