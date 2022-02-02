Trending Topics

This Glam New Montreal Sports Bar Has Candy Cocktails, General Tao Poutine & Beef Tartare

Not your average sports bar. 🍖🍹

Staff Writer
Alanna Moore

Indoor dining is back, baby! And our city has all kinds of unique spots for you to taste test in 2022. While we all think of La Cage aux Sports as "the" sports bar in Montreal, we think it may have just found its newest competition.

La Chambre Bistro in Montreal opened in December 2021 just as Premier François Legault decided to shut down restaurant dining halls in Quebec yet again. But now, after a little break, this new sports bar is ready to serve Montrealers all over again, at 50% capacity, for now.

Unlike what one may assume when it comes to sports bars, this restaurant's menu is out-of-this-world. It takes the typical greasy dishes like poutine and burgers to a whole new level and even has swanky options like duck, ribs and beef tartare.

Alex Melki | MTL Blog

Not to mention, it's got a stellar drink menu, too.

Before opening its fourth spot in Montreal, La Chambre already existed in Terrebonne, Blainville and Repentigny. So if you love the one in Montreal enough, you can hit up the chain's other spots whenever you go on a road trip around La Belle Province.


Alex Melki | MTL Blog

Walking into La Chambre feels like you've left the city and hopped into a very lavish yet relaxed chalet near one of Quebec's many mountains, but really, you're downtown Montreal.


You can find this little escape right on rue Sainte-Catherine near Guy-Concordia metro. Plus, you'll be able to catch your favourite athletes on the big screens while sipping on some tasty cocktails.

La Chambre Bistro

Address: 1608, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

When: Every day from 5:30-11 p.m.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

