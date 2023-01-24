A Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale Is Happening In Laval This Week & All Coats Are $79 Or Less
Get warm for the winter!
LJJ Essentials is having a huge winter jacket warehouse sale in Laval — and you can score a winter coat for anywhere between $24.99 to $79.99.
The winter jacket sample sale is taking place in Laval at 2900, boulevard Le Carrefour. The sale officially begins on Thursday, January 26 and will run until Saturday, January 28.
LJJ Essentials coats, including brands like Columbia, normally retail for $299 to $399.
The brand says that this will be the final outerwear sale of the year and that everything must be sold.
The sale is on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. You can also walk away with a free beanie hat with a purchase over $50, an additional $24.99 winter jacket with a purchase over $100 and an additional coat of any style, size or price range with a purchase of $250 or more.
The clothing company accepts credit cards, Interac, Apple Pay and cash.
Happy shopping!
Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale
Price: $24.99 to $79.99
When: January 26 & 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. & January 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Holiday Inn Laval — 2900, boul. Le Carrefour, Laval, QC
