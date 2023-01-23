The Montreal Weather Forecast Shows An Incoming Snowstorm That Could Dump Up To 25 cm On Us
Just two months until spring.🤧
When it snows it pours. After a week of consistent snowfall, an incoming storm could double the snow accumulation in the metro area. Environment Canada's Montreal weather forecast calls for an up to 25-centimetre dump between Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26.
The federal meteorological department has issued special weather statements in regions all along the Saint Lawrence River, from Montérégie and the Laurentides to the Côte-Nord and Gaspésie.
Montreal is currently poised to receive between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow. East of Quebec City, snowfall could total 30 cm, according to Envirocan.
A map of southern Quebec showing the areas covered by a special weather statement (in grey) ahead of an expected snowstorm in the week of January 23.Environment Canada
Couple that fresh snow with what the department calls "moderate to strong winds" and we could get some visibility-reducing, blizzard-like gusts carrying curtains of frenzied flakes.
Further southeast, in Estrie, that band of snow could turn into rain or freezing rain Thursday morning, Environment Canada says. And the snowstorm is still days away, plenty of time for the forecast to change.
The MétéoMédia forecast so far aligns with Environment Canada's, calling for between 10 and 15 cm of snow in Montreal on Wednesday and around another five on Thursday.