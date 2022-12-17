15 Magical Shots Of Montreal's First Snowstorm Of The Season (PHOTOS)
Let it snow! ❄️
Montreal has officially received its very first snowstorm of the season and it's safe to say winter is here to stay.
Environment Canada warned of an estimated 20 centimetres of snow, which hit the city starting Friday morning and has continued to cast a white coat across Montreal since.
While snowstorms certainly wreak havoc when navigating the streets and sidewalks of Montreal, the aftermath is nothing short of beautiful. The calmness and tranquillity that follows a snowstorm is a top-tier winter feature that doesn't get nearly enough recognition.
So, whether you were able to catch the snowfall at its peak or refused to look outside and accept our new reality – here are a few reminder shots that truly captures the magic of Montreal's very first snowstorm of the year.
