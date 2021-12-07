An 18-Year-Old Was Hit By A Bullet While Inside A Laval Library
No suspect has been arrested.
Laval police say an 18-year-old was shot while inside a local library on Monday night.
According to Stéphanie Beshara, spokesperson for the Service de Police de Laval (SPL), police found the teenager with a gunshot injury in the lower body while responding to reports of gunfire at around 7:13 p.m. on Monday night.
Multiple outlets have identified the location as the Philippe-Panneton Library.
"Police found the victim inside the library on boulevard Arthur-Sauvé," Beshara explained. "He was brought to the hospital where there was no fear for his life."
According to the SPL spokesperson, the victim has since been released from the hospital and is doing fine.
Apparently, the victim is known to the police. Beshara explained that investigators will interview the victim as well as the witnesses that were at the library on Monday night.
No suspect has been arrested as of the time of writing.
This event follows a series of highly-publicized incidents involving gun violence in the Montreal area.
Most recently, a 20-year-old man died following gunfire in Montreal's Anjou borough the evening of Thursday, December 2. Montreal police say it was the city's 32nd homicide of the year. A second victim, a 17-year-old male, also sustained minor injuries.
The shooting death of 16-year-old Thomas Trudel on November 14, Montreal's 31st homicide of 2021, also led to widespread outcry and renewed calls for a crackdown on gun violence in the city.
The SPVM is hosting a forum on gun violence with community stakeholders in January.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.