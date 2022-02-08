Peel Metro Emptied Out After A Gunshot Was Heard Inside On Monday Night
An "altercation" occured inside the metro station.
Some Montrealers' way home from work on Monday night was disrupted by the sound of an apparent gunshot inside Peel metro, which is not exactly what you hope to hear after a long day's work — or you know, ever.
According to Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, an altercation occurred at Peel metro station on the Green Line around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 7.
Police's preliminary information suggests that the conflict may have been between several people, "probably three individuals," Couture said.
The altercation then led to at least one gunshot being heard inside the Montreal metro station. Everyone in the metro then left the scene and one police officer arrived to try and find out what was happening.
Montreal police say there were no victims or suspects found at the scene and "no traces of blood or anything like that" either.
But, Couture explained there was "impact" found on a wall in the station, which could be from a bullet.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The SPVM has opened an investigation to try to figure out what went down in the metro station Monday night.
That includes checking out the video surveillance footage of the area near the metro station to see if they can get a better idea of potential suspects in this case.
For now, what exactly happened at the Peel metro station appears to remain a mystery.
