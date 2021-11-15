News

A 16-Year-Old Died In Montreal After Being Shot On Sunday Night

Police are considering it the 31st homicide in Montreal this year.

Gun violence in Montreal has been on the rise for months now and although efforts are being made to stop it, it doesn't seem to be slowing down. According to police, on the night of Sunday, November 14, a 16-year-old died in Montreal after being shot in Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the shooting occurred at the intersection of rue Villeray and 20e Avenue around 9 p.m., which isn't far from the French high school École Joseph-François-Perrault.

The teenager was found unconscious on the scene and pronounced dead by paramedics.

A perimeter was set up at the intersection shortly after and was lifted before 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Police are deeming this the 31st homicide on the Montreal territory in 2021.

Brabant said the 16-year-old victim is "not known" to police services.

At the time of writing this article, the suspect was still unknown to police, no arrests had been made, and the investigation was ongoing.

