News

A Shooting In Montreal On Wednesday Night Left A 33-Year-Old Dead

It was Montreal's 35th homicide this year, police said.

A Shooting In Montreal On Wednesday Night Left A 33-Year-Old Dead
Viorel Margineau | Dreamstime

Montreal's 35th homicide took place on Wednesday night. A 33-year-old man was shot east of downtown Montreal on the corner of avenue des Érables and rue Sherbrooke.

According to Constable Véronique Comtois, an SPVM spokesperson, a 911 call was placed at around 9:50 p.m. with reports of gunfire. Police arrived on the scene and found a 33-year-old man who had been hit with "more than one projectile" in the upper body.

"When police officers arrived, they located the victim, a 33-year-old man who was unconscious and injured," explained Comtois.

"He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and sadly, we had the confirmation that he passed away."

The SPVM confirmed that it's considered to be the 35th homicide of the year. The incident is still under investigation.

Comtois confirmed that the SPVM's major crimes unit is still on the scene investigating and was canvassing potential witnesses as of Thursday morning. A canine unit was brought to the scene to help investigate. The victim was apparently known to the police.

No suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide.

There is no further information at the moment.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

