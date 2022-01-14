A 17-Year-Old Was Shot & Killed In Montreal's Plateau
It was the city's first homicide of 2022.
A 17-year-old young man has died following gunfire in the Plateau-Mont-Royal Thursday evening, Montreal police confirmed Friday morning. It was the city's first homicide of 2022.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told MTL Blog that authorities received a 911 call about gunshots heard on rue Roy near rue Rivard at around 7:00 p.m. Officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the upper body when they arrived.
Brabant said the 17-year-old was conscious while en route to the hospital but was later declared dead. He was not known to police.
The SPVM major crimes unit is investigating and officers have gathered statements from witnesses. As of 9:00 a.m. Brabant said it was still unclear how many shooters there were. Investigators are reviewing local surveillance footage. There have been no arrests so far.
Crime scene technicians had been collecting information and photos within a perimeter at the scene of the crime, but Brabant confirmed the SPVM lifted the perimeter Friday morning.
