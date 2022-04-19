Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Beachclub Confirmed It's Coming Back For Summer 2022 & The Chainsmokers Are Performing

The first 500 tickets are $60.

Senior Editor
Beachclub stage and audience.

Years of pandemic restrictions and a temporary liquor license suspension in 2021 aren't enough to deter one of the hottest (and stickiest) clubs in the Montreal area. Beachclub confirmed its return for summer 2022.

It announced a first phase of five dates, July 1, 23, and 31, and September 4 and 5, but revealed only one performer: The Chainsmokers on July 23.

Narcity Québec reports that this year's performances at the Pointe-Calumet institution will take the form of "mini-shows" despite the retreat of COVID-19 gathering rules.

Tickets for The Chainsmokers' performance will go on sale at noon on Thursday, April 21. The first 500 tickets sold will be $60 plus tax.

Beachclub is also hosting a contest on social media that'll give one winner four VIP tickets plus a $500 credit to use at the club. To enter, participants have to tag the three friends they'd share tickets with under the post announcing the contest (above). They also need to mark themselves as "attending" on the Facebook event page for The Chainsmokers' performance. Finally, they have to follow Beachclub on Instagram.

The contest ends at 9 a.m. on April 21.

In an Instagram story, Beachclub owner Olivier Primeau promised an "enormous" "Vegas-style" lineup. He said more acts would be announced in the coming weeks.

The Chainsmokers at Beachclub

Price: $60 (plus tax) for the first 500 tickets sold

When: July 23, 2022

Website

