Cineplex Theatres Are Showing 3 Holiday Movies For $2.99 Across Canada Starting Next Week
A Christmas Story, Elf and the Polar Express!
Cineplex theatres across Canada are helping you and the whole family get into the festive spirit this season with holiday-themed movies playing Saturday mornings between November 26 and December 10.
Cineplex's Family Favourites program will feature three movies, A Christmas Story, Elf and the Polar Express, for only $2.99 plus tax.
The programming is as follows:
- A Christmas Story — November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
- Elf — December 3, 2022, at 11 a.m.
- The Polar Express — December 10, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In the Montreal area, only two theatres, the Cinéma Cineplex Laval and Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard, seem to be participating.
Also upcoming is Cineplex's Community Day on November 19, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Cineplex theatres across Canada invite anyone and everyone to enjoy a complimentary family movie and $2.50 snacks to enjoy while watching.
Community Day will consist of four free films: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run and The Lost City with tickets available on a first-come-first-served basis.
16 Cineplex theatres in Quebec are participating in Community Day:
- Cinéma Cineplex Forum
- Cinéma Cineplex Saint Bruno
- Cinéma Cineplex Dorion
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Ste-Foy
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Beauport
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP
- Cinéma Galaxy Victoriaville
- Cinéma Galaxy Sherbrooke
- Cinéma Galaxy Cinecapital
- Cinéma Famous Players Carrefour Angrignon
- Cinéma Starcité Gatineau
- Cinéma Starcité Montréal
- Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal
- Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland
- and Cinéma Cineplex Laval
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.