You Can Watch These Free Movies At Cineplex Theatres Across Canada Next Week
Plus $2.50 concessions! Here are the four family movies you can see for free on November 19.🍿
We love a good movie date at the cinema, especially when you don't have to spend a single dollar! Cineplex movie theatres are celebrating "Community Day" on November 19 with a morning of complimentary family movies and $2.50 concessions.
Four movies will be free to see between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run and The Lost City.
You can get tickets for the featured movies at the cinema directly on the morning of Community Day. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cineplex says it will donate $1 from every concession order & XSCAPE arcade play card sale made on that day. Donations are in support of BGC Canada, an organization that supports children and teens.
This could be a great Saturday morning activity before heading to Montreal's Santa Claus parade or discovering this year's Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal at the Quartier des Spectacles.
16 Cineplex theatres in Quebec are participating in Community Day:
- Cinéma Cineplex Forum,
- Cinéma Cineplex Saint Bruno,
- Cinéma Cineplex Dorion,
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin,
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Ste-Foy,
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Beauport,
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP,
- Cinéma Galaxy Victoriaville,
- Cinéma Galaxy Sherbrooke,
- Cinéma Galaxy Cinecapital,
- Cinéma Famous Players Carrefour Angrignon,
- Cinéma Starcité Gatineau,
- Cinéma Starcité Montréal,
- Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal,
- Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland,
- and Cinéma Cineplex Laval.
