Montreal's Verdun Is Getting A Huge New Holiday Market With 85 Vendors
Clothing, accessories, food and more!
Yes, ANOTHER Montreal holiday market. The Collectif Créatif Montréal, which organizes an annual market in the Angus neighbourhood, is bringing its holiday event to Verdun for the first time, promising 85 vendors selling local products, including eco-friendly clothing, accessories, art, candles and food.
The market will take place in the Verdun Auditorium, just a few blocks from De l'Église station on the green line, on December 17 and 18.
The event is a partnership with the SDC Wellington, the business organization responsible for programming on Verdun's main commercial thoroughfare, which Time Out named the coolest street in the world in 2022.
The Collectif Créatif Montréal holiday market in the Angus neighbourhood.Courtesy of the Collectif Créatif Montréal
The sixth edition of the Angus holiday market, meanwhile, will return to the formerly industrial space at the Locoshop Angus for two weekends, November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4.
Get a summary of the details for both events below.
Collectif Créatif Montréal Holiday Markets
A previous edition of the Collectif Créatif Montréal holiday market in the Angus neighbourhood.
Courtesy of the Collectif Créatif Montréal
Price: Free to attend
Where:
- Locoshop Angus, 2600, rue William-Tremblay, Montreal
- Verdun Auditorium, Locoshop Angus, 4110, boul. LaSalle, Montreal
- Angus:
- November 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Verdun:
- December 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.