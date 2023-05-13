You Can Get Lost At This Massive New Labyrinth In Laval (PHOTOS)
The SOS Vortex is officially open!
SOS Vortex opened its doors in Laval on May 13, 2023, and offers up a trippy new outdoor labyrinth where you can get lost in your very own sci-fi-inspired adventure. The massive installation will run all summer long and will force you to escape from the clutches of a mad scientist.
"Within SOS Vortex, visitors will have to battle the mad scientist's time machine as they search for the four climate change quiz stations. Once they have completed their mission card, they will have to find the time vortex back," SOS Attractions, the company behind the new attraction, said in a press release.
Ariane Fortin | Narcity
Ariane Fortin | Narcity
Visitors will be able to access the labyrinth via the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot, at the corner of Daniel-Johnson and boul. Le Carrefour. The way in is made up of recycled containers that guide you to both the entry and exit ways.
Ariane Fortin | Narcity
The labyrinth, which was designed by Acmé Décors, is suitable for all ages and pays homage to many pop culture moments that have marked generations Y and Z. During the course, participants will be able to face the mad scientist's assistants, who will either help you out, or sabotage your game.
Once you escape, you can enjoy small food stands offering up popcorn and slushies — the ultimate summer snack combo.
SOS Vortex Labyrinth
Price: Between $19 and $23 without taxes, depending on age and package. Free for children under 3 years old.
When: Weekends and holidays only from May 13 to June 16 | Monday to Sunday from June 17 to August 20.
Address: 3035, boul. Le Carrefour, Laval, QC