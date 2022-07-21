Le Burger Week Festival Is Coming Back This September To Blow Patty-Lovers' Minds
There will be vegan options this year!
Already in its 11th edition, burger festival Le Burger Week will be back this fall with over 1,000 participating restaurants. The two-week-long festival begins on September 1 and promises to be the "largest burger event ever held in Canada," according to a press release.
Traditionally, the burger festival has centred around real meat. This year, Le Burger Week is highlighting plant-based burger creations. "Over the years, we’ve noticed a strong demand for meat alternatives, such as vegetarian and vegan burgers – so here it is! Le Burger Week, plant-based!" said co-founder Na’eem Adam in a press release.
This vegan-friendly edition is the first time Le Burger Week has explored non-meat burgers, but carnivores need not worry – there will still be plenty of real meat to enjoy as well. Once you've had a taste of several takes on the beloved burger, you will have a chance to vote for your faves on Le Burger Week’s website.
The festival launched 11 years ago right here in Montreal with a respectable showing of 30 participating restaurants. Now a nationwide phenomenon, Le Burger Week has spread to more than 1,000 restaurants across Canada. This year, they'll be pairing with Doordash to connect the hungry masses at home with the burger of their dreams without having to leave the safety of their couch.
According to co-founder Thierry Rassam, the festival's goal is to bolster local businesses. "Our mission is to support local restaurants by increasing their sales and awareness through festival participation," he stated.
Last year's winners from Montreal included BBurger's "Smoked" burger, consisting of a Halal patty covered in Montreal smoked meat alongside onions and swiss cheese. Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine's "Bacon + Bacon + Bacon" burger also won big — we can absolutely expect more decadent, over-the-top meatiness this year, but the plant-based challenge introduces new opportunities for experimentation and truly weird deliciousness.
