Eat and Drink
Montreal's Burger Week 2021 Winners Have Been Announced & They're Just Enormous Meat Piles
The biggest and best burgers in the city!
1h
Le Burger Week Montreal has ended and the meat sandwich creations from five restaurants have emerged victorious, earning the most votes from Montrealers.
They were, in alphabetical order by restaurant name:
- BBurger's "Smoked" burger — a Halal patty topped with Montreal smoked meat, onions, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard;
- BLVD Bar & Grill's "Macho Nacho" burger — a monster of a burger with an Angus patty, bacon and nachos on a brioche bun;
- Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine's "Bacon + Bacon + Bacon" burger — which, like it sounds, is an overflowing lump of beef, bacon and cheese;
- Paulo et Suzanne's "Cheezy philly steak" burger — with Philly steak, fried onions, southwest sauce and four slices of cheese;
- and Roch le coq's "Mega Roch" burger — with fried chicken, pikliz, and kimchi mayo.
The burgers from Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine and BLVD Bar & Grill also placed in the top five in Canada.
The judges favoured a different meat pile, however: Venice MTL's "Double Cheeseburger."