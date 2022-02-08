Legault Could Loosen More Quebec COVID-19 Rules At A News Conference Today
Including, the Journal de Montréal suggests, a reopening date for bars.
Premier François Legault will hold a 1 p.m. press conference Tuesday alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau. Reports indicate that the government plans to announce further Quebec COVID-19 rule relaxations.
According to the Journal de Montréal, those could include a February 28 reopening date for bars and expanded private gatherings. The publication says officials will allow up to 10 people or members of three household bubbles to assemble at the same address as of February 12.
Le Devoir has a source that said Legault had at least discussed timing new private gathering rules with the February 13 Super Bowl Sunday.
Both outlets say restaurants could see table sizes increase to correspond with gathering restrictions.
As for sports, the Journal says games could resume for both minors and adults as of February 14. Quebec gyms and spas are already set to reopen on that date.
The Journal report also suggests that the premier might finally present more of a comprehensive reopening calendar, though it's unclear if it will include dates or items beyond the February 28 reopening of bars. Until now, the government has opted for piecemeal reopenings, citing uncertainty about the long-term trajectory of infection and hospitalization numbers.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has argued that a full reopening plan is vital for the city's entertainment industry, especially in the approach to the usually festive spring and summer months.
The government's "vagueness," she wrote on Facebook, is "intolerable."
"For the past two years, the restaurant, hotel, business tourism and entertainment industries have been hit hard by the pandemic. Their biggest challenge is the uncertainty they face."
