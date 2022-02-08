Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 quebec

Legault Could Loosen More Quebec COVID-19 Rules At A News Conference Today

Including, the Journal de Montréal suggests, a reopening date for bars.

Senior Editor
Legault Could Loosen More Quebec COVID-19 Rules At A News Conference Today
Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Premier François Legault will hold a 1 p.m. press conference Tuesday alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau. Reports indicate that the government plans to announce further Quebec COVID-19 rule relaxations.

According to the Journal de Montréal, those could include a February 28 reopening date for bars and expanded private gatherings. The publication says officials will allow up to 10 people or members of three household bubbles to assemble at the same address as of February 12.

Le Devoir has a source that said Legault had at least discussed timing new private gathering rules with the February 13 Super Bowl Sunday.

Both outlets say restaurants could see table sizes increase to correspond with gathering restrictions.

As for sports, the Journal says games could resume for both minors and adults as of February 14. Quebec gyms and spas are already set to reopen on that date.

The Journal report also suggests that the premier might finally present more of a comprehensive reopening calendar, though it's unclear if it will include dates or items beyond the February 28 reopening of bars. Until now, the government has opted for piecemeal reopenings, citing uncertainty about the long-term trajectory of infection and hospitalization numbers.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has argued that a full reopening plan is vital for the city's entertainment industry, especially in the approach to the usually festive spring and summer months.

The government's "vagueness," she wrote on Facebook, is "intolerable."

"For the past two years, the restaurant, hotel, business tourism and entertainment industries have been hit hard by the pandemic. Their biggest challenge is the uncertainty they face."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Quebec Bars Can Reopen Later This Month – With Some Restrictions

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity again in March! 😲

Darryl Brooks | Dreamstime

Normal life, is that you? During a press conference on February 8, Premier François Legault announced a reopening plan for the province and it feels like the life we remember from 2019 could finally be somewhat possible again in the near future.

And that includes the reopening of bars! Part of Legault's reopening plan includes Quebec bars being allowed to open their doors again as of Monday, February 28 at 50% capacity. The same rule will apply to casinos in Quebec.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Private Gathering Legal Limits Are Ending & Becoming Recommendations Instead

As of Saturday, February 12.

François Legault | Facebook

As of Saturday, February 12, there will be no more legal limits to private Quebec gatherings. Instead, public health is maintaining a recommendation that Quebecers limit their private gatherings to 10 people or three household bubbles.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Premier François Legault admitted this was a "big change." Currently, private gatherings are limited to two households or four people from multiple households.

Keep Reading Show less

The Quebec City Trucker Convoy Resulted In 170 Tickets & 3 Arrests

72 tickets for Highway Safety Code violations, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets

SPVQ_police | Twitter

The Quebec City trucker convoy has left the capital and it looks like at least some participants are taking tickets home with them. Police released their summary of the protest on Monday, February 7.

In total, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) said 170 tickets were issued: 72 for violations of the Highway Safety Code, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Montreal Restaurants Made OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Places To Dine In Canada In 2022

The perfect places to celebrate Valentine's Day.❣️

@maisonboulud | Instagram

It's February and love is in the air — or at least that's what they say about this month, right?

With Valentine's Day around the corner, OpenTable decided it was the perfect time to release its Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 ranking — and six Montreal restaurants made the list.

Keep Reading Show less