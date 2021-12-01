This Loft For Sale On Montreal's South Shore Looks Like A Warehouse But The Inside Is WOW
Is this really the same place? 🤯
Bookworms know not to judge a book by its cover. And as it turns out, the adage applies to real estate as well. Even though this loft for sale on the South Shore of Montreal looks like a warehouse from the outside, the inside looks remarkable once you walk through the door. It might even make you say, "WOW," the moment you begin to explore.
Located in Longueuil's LeMoyne neighbourhood, this property is 6,000 square feet and is going for about $2,325,000.
It was built in 1967, yet this 20 room loft has been renovated and completely transformed to meet the needs of modern tenants.
Due to the large windows, natural light shines all throughout. The rooms are spacious with minimalist decor. But the most impressive element is the kitchen since it comfortably fits ten people.
Its dark-coloured cabinets also look modern with the wood counters adding a rustic touch.
Up on the second floor, you'll also find the living room, dining room, four bedrooms, a powder room, and two bathrooms. The master bedroom comes with a massive walk-in closet and a bathroom that could easily fit a hockey team. Another important thing to note is that the loft's second floor is almost entirely open concept.
Overall, this loft combines a modern look with enough rooms to satisfy the needs of a big family. If people get over the rough exterior, they might find themselves in an incredible home.
South Shore Loft With Surprising Interior
Price: $2,325,000
Address: 1905, av. des Pins, LeMoyne, QC
