This Loft For Sale Near Montreal Hides An Interior You'd Never Expect From The Outside
Wait until you see the bathroom! 😮
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a pet store? OK, probably not. But this $399,000 converted loft for sale near Montreal is not what it looks like from the outside! In fact, behind the all-black former storefront is a gorgeous interior that's nearly 1,500 square feet.
The property is located in Mirabel, an off-island suburb on Montreal's north shore. It has eight rooms and was completely renovated in 2021 with the current owner estimating the cost of the work to be more than $150,000.
When you step inside, you may be surprised to discover a spacious open-concept living room and dining room.
The kitchen has a large central island and bay window.
The bathroom is a dream with its freestanding bath and walk-in shower.
Not to mention the stone sinks, which give the bathroom an earthy feel.
The bedroom is also very bright and is almost 180 square feet.
And the walk-in closet is basically the same size so your clothes can have as much space as you do!
The loft also comes with a small outdoor area furnished with fake grass and lounge chairs, making it the perfect space to enjoy the sun when summer comes.
See, what'd we tell you? Don't judge a book — or a loft — by its cover.
Loft For Sale In Mirabel
Price: $399,900
Address: 13550, rue Turcot, Mirabel, QC
Description: This former storefront surprises and delights with its newly renovated, spacious interior.
