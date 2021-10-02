quebec houses for sale
This Loft For Sale Near Montreal Hides An Interior You'd Never Expect From The Outside

Wait until you see the bathroom! 😮

Jimmy Lemieux

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a pet store? OK, probably not. But this $399,000 converted loft for sale near Montreal is not what it looks like from the outside! In fact, behind the all-black former storefront is a gorgeous interior that's nearly 1,500 square feet.

The property is located in Mirabel, an off-island suburb on Montreal's north shore. It has eight rooms and was completely renovated in 2021 with the current owner estimating the cost of the work to be more than $150,000.

Jimmy Lemieux

When you step inside, you may be surprised to discover a spacious open-concept living room and dining room.

Jimmy Lemieux

The kitchen has a large central island and bay window.

Jimmy Lemieux

The bathroom is a dream with its freestanding bath and walk-in shower.

Jimmy Lemieux

Not to mention the stone sinks, which give the bathroom an earthy feel.

Jimmy Lemieux

The bedroom is also very bright and is almost 180 square feet.

Jimmy Lemieux

And the walk-in closet is basically the same size so your clothes can have as much space as you do!

Jimmy Lemieux

The loft also comes with a small outdoor area furnished with fake grass and lounge chairs, making it the perfect space to enjoy the sun when summer comes.

Jimmy Lemieux

See, what'd we tell you? Don't judge a book — or a loft — by its cover.

Loft For Sale In Mirabel

Price: $399,900

Address: 13550, rue Turcot, Mirabel, QC

Description: This former storefront surprises and delights with its newly renovated, spacious interior.

View Here

