A Park On Montreal's South Shore Will Host Parties With DJs And An Outdoor Bar This Winter
A solid reason to leave your heated home!
While the winter can be cold and ugly, certain outdoor activities are cool enough to actually convince us to leave our heated homes.
For all the fans of skating in nature, tubing or a good atmosphere with outdoor music out there, you'll be pleased to know the RécéroParc in Sainte-Catherine on Montreal's South Shore is once again organizing "les Rendez-vous polaires" with a ton of activities from the beginning of 2022 — to make sure we start our year off on the right foot (or skate).
For its second edition, this magical winter site will open its doors for free to all.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the installations from January 8 to March 6, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as every day during the spring break from March 28 to 4 p.m.
The site is going to be made up of 10 km of cross-country ski trails, about 3 km of snowshoeing trails, an ice trail through the park and a large snow hill created for sliding, plus inflatable games during the day and small snacks.
When the sun goes down, everything will be lit up with garlands and coloured lights. There will also be DJs on-site on Saturdays from 4 to 9 p.m. to liven up the night and an outdoor bar for you to get drinks from.
If you're looking to wear your Igloofest outfit more than once, this will be the perfect spot to do so.
Access to the site is free, but parking is $7.10 per car excluding taxes for all non-Sainte-Catherine residents.
Equipment can also be rented in two-hour intervals for additional costs, such as skates and tubes for $7.18, snowshoes for $10, scooters for $20 and dog harnesses for $4.35.
"Les Rendez-vous polaires" at RécéroParc
Cost: Free admission and parking is $7.10 plus taxes for non-residents of Sainte-Catherine
When: January 8 to March 6, 2022
Address: 5340, boul. Marie-Victorin, Sainte-Catherine, QC
