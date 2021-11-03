Quebec TV Star Maripier Morin's Condo Is For Sale For Nearly $800K In Montreal (PHOTOS)
It knocks most other Plateau apartments out of the park.
Montreal's real estate market is filled with all kinds of unique gems, and Quebec TV star Maripier Morin's newly listed $799,000 condo is definitely one of them.
Although Morin has been relatively off the grid since allegations were made against her in 2020, the actor decided to share a real estate listing on her Instagram story on November 2. Gabrielle Pigeon, the real estate broker selling this condo, confirmed with MTL Blog that this listing is in fact a property owned by Maripier Morin.
Located in the heart of the Plateau, the large condo consists of two floors and includes three bedrooms, a bathroom, a powder room and two corner balconies — because why just have one, right?
As stated on the listing, the future owners will be able to admire a 180-degree view of Mount Royal, downtown and Mont Saint-Hilaire.
Massive windows light up the space, making it likely to be a difficult spot to ever feel sad in.
The master bedroom is found on the second floor and screams boho chic. It's adjacent to a private terrace that makes a perfect reading spot.
The main-floor living space of the condo is an open concept between the living and dining area and the fully renovated kitchen with quartz countertops.
And if these future owners happen to be shopaholics, they'll have no stress when it comes to closet space.
The second balcony is large enough to accommodate a table, chairs and a BBQ — perfect for those warm summer evenings. The sale also includes parking in the building's interior garage, plus two other storage spaces.
Maripier Morin's Plateau condo
Price: $799,000
Address: 4675, rue Messier, app. 404, Montreal, QC