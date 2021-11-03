Real Estate

Quebec TV Star Maripier Morin's Condo Is For Sale For Nearly $800K In Montreal (PHOTOS)

It knocks most other Plateau apartments out of the park.

Quebec TV Star Maripier Morin's Condo Is For Sale For Nearly $800K In Montreal (PHOTOS)
Maripier Morin | Facebook, Gabrielle Pigeon | RE/MAX

Montreal's real estate market is filled with all kinds of unique gems, and Quebec TV star Maripier Morin's newly listed $799,000 condo is definitely one of them.

Although Morin has been relatively off the grid since allegations were made against her in 2020, the actor decided to share a real estate listing on her Instagram story on November 2. Gabrielle Pigeon, the real estate broker selling this condo, confirmed with MTL Blog that this listing is in fact a property owned by Maripier Morin.

Located in the heart of the Plateau, the large condo consists of two floors and includes three bedrooms, a bathroom, a powder room and two corner balconies — because why just have one, right?

Gabrielle Pigeon | RE/MAX

As stated on the listing, the future owners will be able to admire a 180-degree view of Mount Royal, downtown and Mont Saint-Hilaire.

Gabrielle Pigeon | RE/MAX

Massive windows light up the space, making it likely to be a difficult spot to ever feel sad in.

Gabrielle Pigeon | RE/MAX

The master bedroom is found on the second floor and screams boho chic. It's adjacent to a private terrace that makes a perfect reading spot.

Gabrielle Pigeon | RE/MAX

The main-floor living space of the condo is an open concept between the living and dining area and the fully renovated kitchen with quartz countertops.

Gabrielle Pigeon | RE/MAX

And if these future owners happen to be shopaholics, they'll have no stress when it comes to closet space.

Gabrielle Pigeon | RE/MAX

The second balcony is large enough to accommodate a table, chairs and a BBQ — perfect for those warm summer evenings. The sale also includes parking in the building's interior garage, plus two other storage spaces.

Maripier Morin's Plateau condo

Gabrielle Pigeon | RE/MAX

Price: $799,000

Address: 4675, rue Messier, app. 404, Montreal, QC

See the listing

From Your Site Articles