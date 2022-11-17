Lonely Planet Ranked The Top 30 Places To Visit In 2023 & Only One's In Canada
Each destination comes with a custom itinerary.
With travel back on the table in 2023, finding just the right place to visit may be a challenge. Do you prioritise the country where your favourite food originates or the spot with the pristine beaches? To help you narrow down options, one best-selling travel guide publisher has released its ranking of the top 30 most anticipated destinations and travel experiences in the upcoming year. One of them happens to be in Canada, just a 12-hour drive from Montreal.
For the first time, the Lonely Planet 'Best in Travel 2023' list is split between five categories: eat, journey, connect, learn and unwind. Each one comes with a custom itinerary to make sure you don't miss any highlights.
The 'eat' category, of course, features the best foodie destinations, and Lima, Peru tops the list. Home to the brandy-based pisco sour cocktail and seafood ceviche, the Peruvian capital is a gourmand's delight.
'Journey' destinations are for adventuring types and Montrealers lucked out by having Nova Scotia top that list. The only Canadian province to make the ranking, Nova Scotia boasts waterfront towns and hearty meals that can be adjusted depending on budget.
"The best way to experience the postcard-perfect communities that dot its shores is by taking a journey, driving between seaside villages," according to Lonely Planet. It's worth a look at the trip highlights here.
The 'unwind' list for "relax and rebalance," places the stunning Caribbean island of Dominica first. It has beaches, tropical rainforests, and other opportunities to commune with nature.
The city of Accra in Ghana tops the 'connect' ranking, which highlights the best places for travellers to engage with both culture and community. The Ghanaian capital is full of skate parks, music and nightlife hotspots, and creative spaces for artists.
The 'learn' category lists destinations "where your best souvenir is what you learn." New Mexico in the southwestern U.S. is "an ideal spot to learn about Indigenous culture, art and music while also enjoying the food and natural beauty" of the region, which can be explored by hiking, cycling or paddling.
Over 200 experts were surveyed to create the shortlist of top spots. Here's what else they picked:
Eat
Journey
- Nova Scotia, Canada
- Bhutan
- Parques Nacionales Naturales Colombia
- Istanbul to Sofia Train
- Western Australia
- Zambia
Connect
Learn
- New Mexico, USA
- El Salvador
- Dresden, Germany
- Marseille, France
- Manchester, United Kingdom
- Southern Scotland