7 Countries With Travel Warnings Issued By The Government Of Canada
Don't book that trip just yet! ⛔️
After receiving our very first snowfall, you might be tempted to book a vacay outta Canada ASAP for a quick winter escape. However, you can't just up and go wherever you'd like as the Government of Canada has issued travel warnings for a handful of countries worldwide.
The federal government is still urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing war. However, Canadians are also being told to avoid countries such as France, China, Haiti and Peru, to name a few.
With treats involving crime, fraud and terrorism all the way to civil unrest — here are seven countries (among a much larger list) you should exercise a high degree of caution when visiting or avoid at all costs.
France
As of November 18, 2022 the Government of Canada is urging all Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting France "due to the elevated threat of terrorism."
Several opportunistic and premeditated attacks have occurred in France over the past few years and "further attacks are likely," the feds stated. The French government currently has the Vigipirate plan (a set of measures to protect the people) in effect in the event of another attack.
Peru
The federal government is urging Canadians wanting to travel to Peru to do so with a "high degree of caution due to level of crime, as well as social conflicts and strikes that may occur across the country."
Canadians should avoid non-essential travel to regions of Peru including the districts of Kimbiri, Pichari and Vilcabamba. Additionally, the Huallaga and Tocache provinces should also be avoided. Non-essential travel should also be avoided in border areas with Ecuador and Colombia, the government says.
Drug trafficking, domestic terrorism and crime, including petty and violent crime are also very high throughout the country.
China
Canada updated its travel health information section on November 18 and is urging Canadian traveler to "exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws."
The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region should be avoided as local authorities have "put in place invasive security measures."
According to the feds, the situation in the region is "tense and accurate information is hard to obtain. Authorities may impose curfews and restrictions on short notice."
Belize
Canadians wanting to visit Belize should do so with a "high degree of caution due to the high rate of violent crime throughout the country."
Criminal activity, including murder, home invasions, mugging, sexual assault and armed robbery is a "significant problem throughout Belize," the Government of Canada states. Petty crime is also a major issue and travellers should be wary of pickpocketing and purse snatching.
It's also important to be cautious when using a debit or credit card in Belize as "credit card and ATM fraud occurs."
Angola
Canadians should "exercise a high degree of caution in Angola due to high levels of crime throughout the country, as well as the presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance on roads and bridges in certain areas," the federal government said.
Avoid non-essential travel to the provinces of Cabinda and Lunda Norte due to security reasons. Travellers should be cautious regarding crime in the capital, Luanda, where it is a "regular occurrence." The feds are also urging Canadians to "not walk around Luanda after dark," as violent crime has been on the rise since 2018.
Ethiopia
As of November 18, Canadians should avoid non-essential travel to Ethiopia "due to ongoing civil unrest and volatile security situations throughout the country."
According to the feds, regional advisories are also in effect and Canada's ability to provide consular services could be very limited in some regions. Canadians should avoid all travel to the Northern, Central and Somali regions of Ethiopia, as well as all border areas, and exercise a high degree of caution when visiting the Addis Ababa region of the country.
Haiti
The Government of Canada is urging Canadian travellers to "avoid all travel to Haiti due to the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country."
Additionally, Haiti is facing "severe shortages," of basic necessities including fuel, potable water and food. Gatherings by protesters can be very spontaneous and unpredictable, which could lead to clashes with security forces and acts of violence.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.