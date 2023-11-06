The Best Universities In Canada Were Ranked & 4 Quebec Schools Made The Cut
Two Montreal schools are in the top 10.
The best universities in Canada in 2024 were ranked and several Quebec schools managed to make the cut.
Maclean's, a Canadian news publication that covers topics about Canadian politics, popular culture, and current events, released its annual university ranking of the best schools across Canada by faculty awards and McGill University secured the second spot overall. The ranking was based on a five-year tally (2018 to 2022) of the number of full-time professors, per 1,000, who have won national awards.
McGill University successfully earned nearly 10 awards during this period. The University of Toronto (UofT), which took first place on Maclean's Canada’s Best Universities by Faculty Awards: Rankings 2024, took home over 11 awards over the last five years.
The University of Ottawa ranked third with Halifax's Dalhousie University and Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario rounding off the top five.
The Université de Montréal (UdeM) was the next Montreal university to appear on the ranking, landing in seventh overall with an average of 5.6 awards won. The Université Laval ranked ninth, while the Université de Sherbrooke landed 15th with a total average of 2.2 awards won.
The University of British Columbia (UBC), an institution that notoriously tops the lists of many best university rankings, shockingly ranked ninth overall for faculty awards, with an average of 4.8 awards won.
Wondering which other universities across Canada made it? Here's the complete top 15 of the best universities in Canada by faculty awards, per Maclean's:
- University of Toronto
- McGill University
- University of Ottawa
- Dalhousie University
- Queen's University
- McMaster University
- Université de Montréal
- University of Alberta
- University of British Columbia
- Western University
- Université Laval
- Calgary University
- University of Manitoba
- University of Saskatchewan
- Université de Sherbrooke
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.