canada quality of life

The Countries With The Best Quality Of Life Were Ranked & Canada's Score Will Surprise You

Canada beat the U.S. by a lot.

The Canadian flag.

Shsphotography | Dreamstime

Canada has much to be proud of after a ranking of countries with the best quality of life placed the true north in the top three.

The U.S. News & World Report dropped its Quality of Life 2023 ranking and Canada managed to rank third overall, with both Sweden and Norway securing the top two spots, respectively.

"Beyond the essential ideas of broad access to food, housing, quality education, health care and employment, quality of life also may include intangibles such as job security, political stability, individual freedom and environmental quality. Through all phases of life, these countries are seen as treating their citizens well," U.S. News & World Report said.

The news publication based the ranking on equally weighted averages of scores from nine different attributes that relate to a country's quality of life including affordability, a good job market, economic stability, family-friendly, income equality, politically stable, safe, well-developed, public education system and well-developed public health system.

Considering the cost of living in Canada has gone up exponentially in recent years, many might not necessarily agree with the 2023 ranking. With rent increases, grocery price hikes, a teacher shortage, a lack of nurses and healthcare personnel and minimal changes to Canadian wages, trying to live with dignity in Canada has become increasingly more difficult.

Canada also surpassed the United States when it comes to quality of life, which ranked 23rd overall.

Wondering which other countries ranked for the best quality of life? Here's the complete top 20 of the U.S. News & World Report ranking:

  1. Sweden
  2. Norward
  3. Canada
  4. Denmark
  5. Finland
  6. Switzerland
  7. Netherlands
  8. Australia
  9. Germany
  10. New Zealand
  11. Belgium
  12. Austria
  13. United Kingdom
  14. Japan
  15. Ireland
  16. Luxembourg
  17. France
  18. Spain
  19. Portugal
  20. Italy

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

