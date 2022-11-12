Montreal Was Ranked 8th Most Desirable City In The World — Here’s Who We Beat Out
The only Canadian city to make the list!
Montreal is proving itself as a city to be reckoned with after placing eighth in a recent ranking of most desirable cities across the world. Wanderlust recently dropped its winners of the 2022 Travel Awards and the 514 secured a spot in the top 10.
Each year, the Wanderlust Travel Awards rate top destinations across the globe based on votes received by its readers. "This year, we asked you — our globe-trotting readers — to tell us the places, people and travel brands who have captured your imagination and ignited your wanderlust," the travel magazine wrote.
The publication separates the ranking by European destinations and everywhere else. Dubrovnik (Croatia), Tallinn (Estonia) and Lisbon (Portugal) scored the top three spots across Europe — but what about the rest of the world?
After getting tens of thousands of votes, the list of most desirable cities in the world was topped by none other than New Orleans (United States) — with Tokyo (Japan) and Cartagena (Colombia) placing second and third, respectively.
Montreal managed to score the eighth spot, the only Canadian city to appear in this year's ranking. A city known for its booming nightlife, food scene, European-like appeal and fashionable crowds, it's no surprise that Montreal is a stand-out city amongst Wanderlust readers.
So, which other worldwide destinations did we beat out? Here's the full list of the 2022 winners:
- New Orleans, USA
- Tokyo, Japan
- Cartagena, Colombia
- Singapore, Singapore
- Quito, Ecuador
- Melbourne, Australia
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Montreal, Canada
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Marrakech, Morrocco
