Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier Is Opening Up About Seeking Justice For Her Sexual Assault
"All paths are valid. Each victim is the sole master of their choices and decisions regarding what they have lived."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier says she's ready to speak out about her experience seeking justice following her sexual assault.
"You may hear a lot from me in the next few days," the mayor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "It's finally time for me to speak publicly about what I've been through."
"If I choose to speak out from now on, it is to share my experience, to let other people benefit from what I have learned and contribute to demystifying the unknown that surrounds the journey of a victim of sexual assault through the justice system, hoping that some positive can emerge from these sad events. To do useful work."
Multiple reports have identified former Member of the National Assembly Harold LeBel as Fournier's aggressor. A judge reportedly lifted the publication ban on Fournier's name Tuesday. In November 2022, LeBel was found guilty of a sexual assault in 2017, when Fournier was also serving in the National Assembly. In January, a judge sentenced him to eight months in prison.
The Journal de Montréal says the end of the publication ban comes ahead of the release of the documentary about Fournier's experience.
In her Instagram post, Fournier recognized the organizations and officials that have aided her. She named several members of the Sûreté du Québec, prosecution, and Centre d'aide aux victimes d'actes criminelles. She called them "extraordinary human beings."
Despite what she said would be "constructive criticism" about the process, the mayor said she has "no regrets about [her] journey."
"I am proud to have gone through it and I came out of it with my head held high, well beyond the verdict."
"All paths are valid," she concluded. "Each victim is the sole master of their choices and decisions regarding what they have lived."
If you require resources or assistance surrounding sexual assault in Quebec, the CAVAC helpline is available 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-532-2822. Other crisis lines and 24/7 options can be found at The Lifeline Canada. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.