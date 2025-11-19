Snag luxury beauty up to 80% off at L'Oréal Beauty Outlet's anniversary sale in Montreal
They have YSL, Lancôme, Urban Decay, La Roche-Posay and more!
If your beauty supplies are running low or just leaving you uninspired, this is your chance for a complete makeover. L'Oréal Beauty Outlet is celebrating 25 years, and it's throwing a massive anniversary sale.
Located at 7215 Trans-Canada Highway in Saint-Laurent, this beauty lover's paradise is stacked with over 40 iconic L'Oréal brands under one roof — from luxury staples like YSL, Lancôme, and Valentino Beauty for the glam lovers to Vichy and La Roche-Posay for the skincare obsessed.
The event is on now until December 7, 2025, with prices marked down 30-80% off. It's the kind of sale that makes stocking up feel like self-care. Just don't wait too long, because quantities are limited.
So if you're in the market to build your dream vanity or just looking to treat yourself or some friends and fam (without that hefty price tag, of course), then here are five can't-miss finds worth adding to your bag before they're gone.
Vichy Pureté Thermale One Step Cleanser — $4 (63% off)
Vichy Pureté Thermale One Step Cleanser Courtesy of L'Oréal
This gentle three-in-one multitasker is great for sensitive skin. It's a milk cleanser that melts away makeup and impurities without drying out your skin. At just $4, it's the kind of deal you'll want to grab a few of.
Matrix Scalp Sync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo — $18 (63% off)
Matrix Scalp Sync Anti-Dandruff ShampooCourtesy of L'Oréal
A good hair day starts at the scalp, and this jumbo-sized shampoo keeps things shiny, balanced, and flake-free. Normally close to $50, this one-litre bottle is down to just $18, so your scalp (and wallet) can breathe easy. See limits in store.
Luxury lipsticks and glosses — $12 (up to 81% off)
Luxury lipsticks and glosses — $12Courtesy of L'Oréal
These luxe lipsticks and glosses are only $12 each, meaning you (or a friend) can switch up your shade every day of the week. With YSL, Valentino, Lancôme and Urban Decay included, every beauty lover can feel bougie for a bargain. While quantities last and see limits in store.
Essie and L'Oréal Nail Polish (Classic - Treat Love & Colour) — $2.50 (up to 79% off)
Essie and L'Oréal Nail Polish (Classic - Treat Love & Colour)Courtesy of L'Oréal
Salon-quality nails for less than the price of a coffee? Yes, please. Whether your aesthetic is glossy neutrals or bold glitter, Essie and L'Oréal classic polishes have everything from quick-dry to strengthening to cater to your manicure mood. Excludes sets and while quantities last.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50+ — $15 (59% off)
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50+Courtesy of L'Oréal
Protect your radiant glow! La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 50+ Hydrating Lotion, perfect for sensitive skin, offers powerful anti-aging sun defense. Get this dermatologist-trusted essential for only $15 during our limited sale. While quantities last and see limits in store.
With beauty essentials and lavish must-haves marked down across makeup, skin and haircare and fragrances, the L'Oréal Beauty Outlet 25th Anniversary Sale is your chance to stock up on self-care faves and gifts just in time for the holidays.
But don't wait too long — the sale ends December 7, 2025. Save your spot and head to 7215 Trans-Canada Highway in Saint-Laurent and snag these epic savings while you can.