Lululemon Canada Jobs Are Available Right Now & You Could Earn Over $120K A Year
One open position pays over $150,000 annually.
For those looking for a job in Canada, you just might be in luck considering Lululemon is looking to fill many positions across the country. Lululemon is hiring for many jobs and you could earn well over $120,000 a year.
The Canadian athleisure brand has open roles in management, guest experiences, marketing, and data engineering. In fact, one position pays as much as $154,000 a year. As if a stellar salary wasn't enough, Lululemon also offers an impressive benefits package. Employees can take advantage of extended health and mental health plans, paid time off, savings plans, employee discounts, fitness and yoga classes, parenthood top-ups and so much more.
"Additionally, our personal and professional development programs include people networks, parenthood support programs, mentorships, and leadership series programming to help employees grow their careers," Lululemon said.
So, if you've got what it takes, dust off the resume and apply away.
Assistant Manager, Operations
Salary: $23.60 to $39.91
Location: Montreal, Quebec (Fairview Pointe-Claire)
Job Description: The Assistant Manager plays a crucial role in overseeing the smooth operation of the retail business. Responsible for managing various business enablers such as financials, budget, inventory, and vendor relationships, they also lead people-related administrative activities, execute company-driven projects, and ensure compliance with safety policies.
This role involves dynamic engagement on the retail floor, planning schedules, and collaborating with the store manager on budget management. Additionally, the assistant manager focuses on creating an inclusive team environment, supporting guest experiences, and demonstrating leadership qualities. The ideal candidate should possess integrity, adaptability, strong business acumen, and effective communication skills, along with relevant experience in business operations and administration.
Guest Experience Lead
Salary: $19.75 to $25.71
Location: Sainte-Foy, Quebec
Job Description: Candidates will be expected to bring the Lululemon guest experience framework to life by providing technical product education, leading from the floor, and assessing and fulfilling the needs of the business, team, and guests.
The Guest Experience Lead plays a crucial role in driving store performance through daily sales or unit targets, conducting preparation activities for in-store readiness, and contributing to the hiring process and team member development. The ideal candidate should have at least one year of retail or customer experience, demonstrate leadership qualities, and possess strong communication and problem-solving skills.
Assistant Manager, Guest Experience
Salary: $25.96 to $43.91
Location: Brossard, Quebec (Quartier DIX30)
Job Description: Candidates will play a key role in fostering a respectful and inclusive team environment, supporting the store's people vision, and leading people management activities, including hiring, development, and performance management. The Assistant Manager will actively lead an outstanding guest experience on the retail floor, addressing feedback and supporting team members.
Candidates will also be required to collaborate with other managers on business strategies, maintain product presentation, and have accountability for delegated aspects of the controllable budget. The ideal candidate should have at least one year of people management and leadership experience. Education and retail management experience are desirable but not mandatory.
Senior Brand Marketing Manager
Salary:$98,300 to $129,000
Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
Job Description: The ideal candidate will develop comprehensive strategies and cross-functional marketing plans, which include creating briefs for campaigns, establishing objectives and KPIs, identifying target audiences, and collaborating with cross-functional partners.
Candidates will need to have strong strategic expertise across various channels, including merchandising, social, retail, e-commerce, email, digital marketing, PR, influencers, and local community marketing. The ideal candidate should have eight to 10 years of marketing experience, including agency experience, and a bachelor's degree in a related field.
Senior Data Engineer
Salary: $117,600 to $154,400
Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
Job Description: The candidate will be responsible for building scalable data pipelines for machine learning training datasets and mentoring junior resources throughout the end-to-end design, implementation, and delivery of engineering components.
Per the job description, the candidates must strive for continuous improvement of code quality and development practices, adapting to new technologies, and translating business issues into technical terms. Qualifications include a BS in Computer Science or a related field, five years of data engineering experience, and a good understanding of modern data platforms is required.
Senior Store Designer
Salary: $98,300 to $129,000
Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
Job Description: The Senior Store Designer will be expected to oversee all aspects of project design, site planning, and execution, ensuring accuracy, quality, and timely delivery within budget constraints. The role encompasses reviewing project details, producing in-house design deliverables, and coordinating with internal and external partners to drive accurate project phases.
Qualifications for this role include a degree in architecture or interior design, five to seven years of experience in retail store space planning and design, proficiency in design software, and superior interpersonal and project management skills.
Community Specialist
Salary: $19.25 to $25.14
Location: Markham, Ontario
Job Description: This role involves executing the store's community strategy by building key relationships, engaging with the local community, and enhancing the guest experience on the store floor. Collaborating with store leadership, the ideal candidate will contribute to the pillars of community foundations and execute product seeding strategies through partnerships and ambassadors.
Qualifications include at least one year of experience in customer service, grassroots marketing, or community building. The ideal candidate demonstrates inclusivity, integrity, strong connection and partnership-building skills, effective planning, and a learner mindset.
Guest Experience Lead
Salary: $21.75 to $28.01
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Job Description: As a Guest Experience Lead, the focus is on delivering a top-notch in-store experience for all customers. Responsibilities include implementing the Lululemon guest experience framework, continuously assessing guest connection, providing technical product education, and leading the team to achieve daily sales targets.
The role involves dynamic leadership on the floor, ensuring store readiness, interpreting business data, and actively participating in the hiring process. Qualifications include at least one year of retail or customer experience, with an emphasis on leadership skills and the ability to create an inclusive environment. The work context may involve various schedules, teamwork, and occasional physical tasks.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.