The CRA Is Hiring Call Centre Agents & You Could Earn Over $70,000 A Year
You don't need a degree to apply.
If you've been eyeing a job with the Government of Canada, then you just might be in luck. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is currently hiring call centre agents across Quebec and Ontario and you could earn over $70,000 without a degree.
The CRA is currently creating a hiring pool to fill roles as a Taxpayer Services Agent and a Call Centre Agent. The purpose of this process is to start various call centre customer service agent positions at the Quebec Regional Contact Centre (QRCC) and at the Debt Management Call Centre (DMCC) on a full-time basis.
As part of your responsibilities, candidates will be required to collaborate with taxpayers, colleagues, and partners in an innovative and dynamic team environment. Key skills required include excellent customer service, effective oral and written communication, sound judgment, strong organizational and priority management abilities, attention to detail, and a results-oriented attitude.
To apply you must be a Canadian citizen, possess a secondary school diploma (Taxpayer Services Agent) or the successful completion of three years of secondary school (Call Centre Agent). Candidates will also be able to enjoy flexible leave for a better work-life balance, and comprehensive health care coverage for various life events, including medical, vision, and dental care.
So, if this sounds like a job that suits your skill set, check out the description for both open CRA positions:
CRA — Taxpayer Services Agent
Salary: $29.78 per hour
Job Description: Responsibilities for this role include addressing diverse tax-related inquiries, performing calculations for tax and CRA-administered programs, facilitating authorized payment arrangements, and educating taxpayers about available services.
This role requires flexibility in work hours, with schedules subject to change based on call demands. Applicants should be prepared to work all scheduled hours, as shift preferences may not always be accommodated
Call Centre Agent
Salary: $27.16 per hour
Job Description: Tasks related to this position include conducting telephone interviews, negotiating overdue amounts, and requesting missing returns from taxpayers. Additionally, agents are responsible for serving legal notices and verbally addressing inquiries related to letters, general collection information, and compliance. The role involves reviewing available information, utilizing databases to locate taxpayers and gather their details, and verifying and inputting relevant data into the Agency's electronic files.
