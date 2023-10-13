These Quebec Companies Offer Unlimited Vacation & Are Hiring Right Now
Say goodbye to PTO requests.
When you're on the hunt for a job in Canada, it's not just about the paycheck. Many Canadian jobseekers look for more than just a six-figure salary or big end-of-year bonuses, some want in on those sweet employee perks that come with the package. We're talking remote work, travel discounts, and even the elusive four-day workweek. But turns out there are also loads of companies in Quebec that offer unlimited vacation days, a luxury not every Canadian employer provides.
For those fed up with counting those precious PTO days, you could work remotely from anywhere in Canada or across the globe and take as many days off as you see fit. Quebec is home to its fair share of vacation-friendly workplaces including FTEX, FlightHub, Croesus, Lightspeed and Workleap (formerly GSoft), to name a few.
So, if you've been eyeing a job with unlimited vacation days and a slew of other alluring perks, then dust off that resume and apply away.
Client Relations Manager
Company: Croesus
Location: Laval, Quebec
Job Description: The Client Relationship Manager is responsible for maintaining and growing client relationships, selling Croesus solutions, and expanding revenue streams. They collaborate with internal teams to identify new client opportunities. This role requires a university degree, at least ten years of experience in wealth and asset management, and five years in customer relationship management.
Social Media Advertising Specialist
Company: FlightHub
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: Applicants will work closely with the marketing director and take charge of creating and managing advertising campaigns on various social media platforms, with a primary focus on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and more. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in driving profitable traffic to FlightHub websites and mobile apps. Key qualifications include being a self-starter with an entrepreneurial attitude, the ability to collaborate with internal teams, strong sales and negotiation skills, excellent oral and written communication abilities, bilingualism (English and French), and a willingness to travel.
SEO Manager
Company: Workleap (formerly Soft)
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: The SEO Manager role focuses on developing and executing a comprehensive SEO strategy to drive business growth. Responsibilities include enhancing organic traffic, visibility, and conversions, setting and tracking performance goals, optimizing website elements, and serving as the main SEO advisor. Qualifications include a Bachelor's degree, over five years of B2B SEO management experience, and a successful track record in increasing organic traffic for conversions and revenue.
Customer Growth Specialist
Company: Lightspeed
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: This role entails generating new sales opportunities within the Lightspeed Golf software's existing client/user base and solidifying the company's reputation as a top-tier customer experience team in the industry. Responsibilities encompass demonstrating and informing clients about software opportunities, modules, and integrations, nurturing and managing the sales opportunity pipeline, collaborating with account managers and product adoption specialists to identify accounts at risk and prevent churn, and conducting routine health checks with key accounts to ensure optimal customer satisfaction and high net promoter scores (NPS).
Integration & Sales Engineer
Company: FTEX
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: The ideal candidate will act as a subject matter expert for in-vehicle systems integration and testing, including installing the FTEX Smart Drive System on customer vehicles and streamlining integration processes. Roles also include coordinating client deliveries, translating client feedback into technical insights for the product owner, and implementing features aligning with client needs. Qualifications for this position include a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering or a related field, over one year of client-facing field engineering experience, and knowledge in motor control or power electronics is a plus, along with hands-on experience in light electric vehicles maintenance/assembly/design.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
