The Highest Paying Jobs In Canada Were Ranked & You’re Going To Want To Switch Fields
Canada's highest-earning job pays nearly $360,000 a year.
Looking for jobs in Canada is never an easy feat, especially when there are so many factors to consider. From remote work, flexible schedules, and a slew of health benefits all the way to vacation time and company culture — Canada's job market has a lot to offer but what about competitive salaries?
Considering annual earnings are likely the biggest factor behind landing a job, knowing which fields across Canada pay the most just might help on your job hunt. Luckily, Indeed compiled a ranking of the highest-paying jobs in Canada, most of which happen to be in the health and medicine field.
"Finding the right job requires both time and research. As you consider possible career choices, your personal interests and educational background can help you determine which professions best fit you. Earning potential is also likely to be a factor as you decide which career to pursue," Indeed said.
The jobs listed include positions in industries such as medicine, marketing, engineering, technology and finance, to name a few, with salaries ranging from $84,630 to a whopping $358,908.
So, if you're wondering which jobs across Canada pay the most, here are the 15 highest-earning careers across the country, per Indeed.
Note that the salary included for each job is the national average salary.
Cardiologist
Salary: $280,591 per year
Qualifications: To become a cardiologist in Canada, you must complete medical school, followed by a residency in internal medicine, which typically takes three to four years, Indeed said. Afterward, you will need to complete a cardiology fellowship, which usually lasts anywhere from two to three years, to specialize in cardiology. You must then register with the College of Physicians and Surgeons in the province or territory you plan on working in.
Anaesthesiologist
Salary: $358,908 per year
Qualifications: In order to become an anaesthesiologist in Canada, you must complete medical school, followed by a five-year residency in anaesthesiology, per Indeed. This training will prepare you to specialize in providing anaesthesia and preoperative care for patients.
Psychiatrist
Salary: $298,065 per year
Qualifications: According to Indeed, to become a psychiatrist in Canada, you need to complete medical school, followed by a five-year residency program in psychiatry. This training will enable you to diagnose and treat mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, to name a few.
Physician
Salary: $254,847 per year
Qualifications: To become a general physician in Canada, you must complete a bachelor's degree with specific pre-medical course requirements, followed by four years of medical school, Indeed indicated. Afterward, you need to complete a residency program in family medicine, which typically lasts for two years.
Surgeon
Salary: $279,646
Qualifications: Becoming a surgeon can be a lengthy yet rewarding process. To become a surgeon in Canada, you must complete a bachelor's degree with specific pre-medical course requirements, followed by four years of medical school, Indeed said. After medical school, you'll need to undertake a residency in surgery, which can range from five to seven years, depending on the surgical specialty you choose.
Orthodontist
Salary: $209,373 per year
Qualifications: According to Indeed, to become an orthodontist in Canada, you first need to complete a bachelor's degree with specific pre-dental course requirements. After that, you must attend a dental school for a four-year Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) or Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) program. Following dental school, you will typically need to complete a postgraduate orthodontic program, which can take two to three years to specialize in orthodontics.
Chief Marketing Officer
Salary: $109,196 per year
Qualifications: While there are no strict educational or certification requirements to become a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in Canada, CMOs typically have extensive experience and expertise in marketing and often hold a bachelor's or master's degree in a related field such as marketing, business, or communications, Indeed said. They rise through the ranks in their careers, gaining valuable marketing experience, and often have advanced degrees and certifications like an MBA or professional marketing certifications, but it varies depending on the employer and industry.
Vice President
Salary: $135,578
Qualifications: The job qualifications of a vice president can change depending on which industry they plan on working in. For example, they may require a vice president of an educational institution to have a four-year college degree in teaching. Many vice presidents also have a Master's degree in their particular field of study, Indeed said.
Software Engineering Manager
Salary: $143,044 per year
Qualifications: To become a software engineering manager in Canada, you typically need a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or a related field, along with several years of professional experience as a software engineer, Indeed said. Strong technical skills, leadership abilities, and effective communication are crucial qualifications. While not mandatory, an MBA or other management-related qualifications can enhance your prospects for advancing into managerial roles.
Director of Information Technology
Salary: $117,890 per year
Qualifications: Per Indeed, to become a director of information technology in Canada, you generally need a combination of education and experience. Qualifications typically include a bachelor's or master's degree in a field like computer science, information technology, or business administration. You should have a solid background in IT, often gained through several years of progressive work experience, including roles in IT management and leadership.
Software Architect
Salary: $109,021 per year
Qualifications: According to Indeed, to become a software architect in Canada, you typically need a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or a related field, along with extensive experience as a software engineer. Strong technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and effective communication are essential qualifications for this role. While certifications in software architecture can be advantageous, they are not always mandatory and may vary based on the employer's requirements.
Enterprise Architect
Salary: $110,083 per year
Qualifications: Indeed said that becoming an enterprise architect in Canada typically requires a combination of education and experience. Qualifications often include a bachelor's or master's degree in a field like computer science, information technology, or business administration. You should have extensive experience in IT and enterprise-level architecture, with demonstrated skills in strategic planning, project management, and effective communication.
Pharmacist
Salary: $105,088 per year
Qualifications: To become a pharmacist in Canada, you typically need a four-year bachelor's degree in pharmacy and practical experience through an internship or supervised practice. Registration with the provincial or territorial pharmacy regulatory authority is necessary, and continuing education is essential to maintain professional qualifications and licensure. The specific requirements and procedures can vary among provinces and territories, Indeed said.
Corporate Controller
Salary: $103,056 per year
Qualifications: To become a Corporate Controller in Canada, you typically need a bachelor's degree in accounting or a related field, and many professionals hold a CPA designation. Extensive experience in accounting and financial management, along with a strong understanding of financial reporting and regulatory standards, is crucial, Indeed said.
Data Scientist
Salary: $84,630 per year
Qualification: According to Indeed, becoming a data scientist in Canada requires a bachelor's degree in a related field, proficiency in programming languages, strong analytical skills, and experience in data manipulation and statistical modelling are essential qualifications.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.