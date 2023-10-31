7 Open Government Of Canada Jobs That All Pay Over $100,000
Seven jobs that pay over a six-figure salary. 💰
If you've been hoping to land a job with the Government of Canada, there are currently seven open jobs across Canada and they all pay over a six-figure salary. With positions available in several departments including Employment and Social Development Canada, the National Research Council of Canada, the Bank of Canada and Global Affairs Canada, you can score a job with the federal government and an even better salary.
The roles all pay over $100,000 with one position even offering nearly $180,000. Most roles require specific qualifications, including bilingualism, post-secondary education, and past experience. So, if you've got what the federal government is looking for, then dust off those resumes and apply away.
Here are the seven open government of Canada positions to look out for.
IT Manager
Salary: $101,541 to $126,390
Department: Global Affairs Canada
Location: Gatineau, Quebec
Job Description: This position requires a two-year post-secondary degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field. Candidates must have recent and significant experience in leading complex projects in areas such as data warehousing, data engineering, business analytics, or artificial intelligence. A secret security clearance is also mandatory for this role.
Indigenous Advisor, Housing Policy & Research
Salary: $121,130.97 to $151,413.71
Department: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Location: Montreal, Quebec; Ottawa, Ontario; Toronto, Ontario; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia
Job Description: Candidates will be expected to lead efforts to develop an Indigenous housing transformation framework and provide technical support for key decisions related to housing for Indigenous Peoples. The role will also require applicants to prioritize members of Indigenous Peoples for this position. Responsibilities include fostering renewed relationships, collaborating with various departments, and shaping a forward-looking operating model to promote systemic change within and beyond CMHC.
Candidates should have seven years of relevant experience in Indigenous and housing policy, a strong network in Indigenous communities, and expertise in navigating complex political and housing ecosystems.
Indigenous Advisor, Housing Policy & Research application page
Director, Operations
Salary: $136,317 to $163,554
Department: National Research Council of Canada
Location: Montreal, Quebec, Boucherville, Quebec, Mississauga, Ontario; Ottawa, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia
Job Description: Candidates must have a degree in science, engineering, or business, with a preference for those with a combination of technical and business education. Possessing a project management certification and training in occupational health and safety is beneficial. The role involves providing leadership in operational management within a complex environment, developing strategic plans, offering analysis and recommendations to senior management, and managing human resources. Travel may be necessary for this position.
Assistant Director, Cybersecurity Assurance
Salary: $112,400 to $140,500
Department: Bank of Canada
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Job Description: Applicants for this position will oversee the Bank of Canada's cyber security assurance activities, including security testing, vulnerability management, and threat detection. This role involves providing strategic advice on cyber security testing and requires a post-secondary degree and at least three years of leadership experience. Proficiency in both English and French is essential, and priority will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
Assistant Director, Cybersecurity Assurance application page
Director, Research and Development — Material & Processes
Salary: $147,118 to $176,471
Department: National Research Council of Canada
Location: Boucherville, Quebec
Job Description: The ideal candidate should hold a master's degree in science or engineering, with a preference for a Ph.D., in a field relevant to the research areas. Alternatively, a combination of experience and education will be considered. Applicants should have substantial scientific experience in the AST research center's domains, including program and project development. The role also requires a background in supervising and developing scientific staff within multidisciplinary teams and demonstrated expertise in leadership, administrative, financial, and human resource management practices.
IM/IT Manager, Various Positions
Salary: $101,541 to $126,390
Department: Employment and Social Development Canada
Location: Various locations
Job Description: Candidates should have completed a two-year program in computer science, information technology, or a related field from a recognized post-secondary institution. The position requires recent and extensive experience in IT service delivery with expertise in areas such as planning, design, development, and maintenance of IT services or projects. Additionally, candidates should possess significant experience in providing advice and recommendations to senior management on IM/IT issues, policies, or standards.
Industrial Technology Advisor, Various Domains
Salary: $126,501 to $148,657
Department: National Research Council of Canada
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: Candidates should possess a post-secondary degree in science or engineering relevant to the position, or a combination of a degree in another field with significant work experience in the domain. The role requires recent and extensive experience in industrial business, particularly in technological domains like artificial intelligence, computer technology, electronic engineering, aerospace and medical devices. Employment conditions include obtaining reliability status clearance, willingness to travel locally, nationally, and/or internationally, as well as holding a valid driver's license and access to a vehicle.
Industrial Technology Advisor, Various Domains application page
