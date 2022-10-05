Lululemon Is Introducing New Memberships With Tons Of Benefits For Customers (Who Pay Up)
You can pick between two tiers: Studio and Essential.
lululemon is taking customers'
money well-being into account with a brand-new multi-tier membership program. The Vancouver-based fitness brand has created two levels, Essential and Studio, which can come with a slew of savings… if you're willing to invest.
Members who sign up for either tier will be able to get easier returns, early access to lululemon product drops, community experiences and lululemon Studio classes.
"From the gear you’ll wear to the classes and the community that cheers you on — we've got you," lululemon wrote in an email release.
lululemon Essential is free to join and provides members with "benefits to help you reach your goals," lululemon said. The benefits include early access to product drops, return on sale items, select lululemon Studio content, virtual community events, receipt-free and fast-track returns and free hemming. Not too shabby, right?
As for lululemon Studio, you'll need a Studio Mirror, which is the brand's new and innovative at-home gym technology. It grants you access to 10,000+ world-class workouts. You'll also benefit from 10% off lululemon gear, 20% off at partner studios, unlimited experiential store classes, and early access to lululemon events. While this all sounds great, your wallet will be the one getting the biggest workout.
The lululemon Studio subscription costs $49 (plus taxes) per month with a 12-month commitment and can be shared across six profiles. The Studio Mirror runs at a hefty price tag ranging from $995 to $2,145. In other words, that mirror is your new best friend.
The proprietary tech can be purchased online or at select stores. Tissues and ice cream can be purchased at your local convenience store.