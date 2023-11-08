CIBC Is Hiring Across Canada & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
CIBC was recently ranked as one of the most sought-after Canadian companies.
If you've been on the lookout for jobs in Canada, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is currently hiring loads of roles across the country with a handful that don't require a degree.
The financial services corporation was recently listed as one of the most sought-after companies in Canada, along with companies such as Lululemon, RBC and Air Canada. In addition to working for a top Canadian company, CIBC offers its employees a range of benefits, too.
"CIBC provides you with enough benefit dollars to fully cover the cost of basic life insurance and comprehensive medical and dental coverage for you. If you need dependent coverage, CIBC will assist with the cost," the Canadian bank said. This includes medical coverage, dental coverage and basic life insurance for regular full-time and regular part-time employees.
As for roles CIBC is currently hiring — you can find a position as a call agent, customer service rep, identity theft rep and associate in commercial banking, to name a few. And you don't need a post-secondary degree to apply.
So, if you've got what it takes, dust off that CV and apply away.
Telephone Banking Service Agent
Location: Montreal, Quebec or Remote
Job Description: Candidates will be expected to handle banking inquiries and enhance client relationships. This is a full-time overnight role with training, starting on December 4th, 2023, and allows remote work with occasional on-site visits. A wired internet connection with minimum download and upload speeds of 15 mbps and 10 mbps respectively is required, and satellite internet providers are not permitted.
Customer Service Representative, Contact Centre
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Job Description: The role of a customer service representative involves being the initial point of contact for ISI clients through phone and online channels. Candidates will be required to utilize their interpersonal skills to address client needs promptly. While working in a fast-paced environment, applicants will not be expected to provide product or investment advice but will refer clients to relevant service groups and make recommendations to meet objectives. A comprehensive paid training program is provided.
Credit Service Specialist
Location: Remote (Canada)
Job Description: Candidates in this role will play a crucial role in guiding and supporting credit service specialists, management, and CIBC partners in handling complex credit issues, particularly for the call center and banking centres. Candidates should have substantial experience in credit-lending environments and prioritize service excellence to create positive customer experiences and foster confidence in the organization. It's important to note that, for the first two weeks, candidates must be on-site to acquire equipment and access. This is a full-time remote position with the flexibility required to align with processing center hours, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Identity Theft Representative
Location: Montreal, Quebec or Remote
Job Description: Candidates in this role will play a crucial role in delivering service aligned with CIBC's commitment to customer loyalty through service excellence. Candidates will use their strong analytical skills to tackle complex issues related to fraud applications, account takeovers, convenience cheques, and payments from various sources, including internal and external referrals and monitoring systems. This is a full-time overnight permanent position starting on January 15th, 2024.
Contact Centre Representative (Credit Counsellor, Client Account Management)
Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
Job Description: The position begins on January 8th, 2024, and entails working full-time with shift-oriented hours, including evenings and weekends, to accommodate client needs. Responsibilities for this role involve engaging with clients to understand their financial priorities, providing solutions, and creating forward-looking financial plans, drawing on your expertise in cash management, credit, investment, and wealth protection. Candidates will also be required to take ownership of incoming and outgoing calls, ensuring a friendly, empathetic, courteous, and professional approach to addressing client concerns.
Financial Sales Specialist
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: The role involves raising CIBC brand awareness at Canada's largest airports by promoting, educating, and enrolling new and existing clients in CIBC products, primarily focusing on credit card sales. Reporting to the Area Sales Manager, candidates will execute sales strategies to boost CIBC's credit card market share while providing an exceptional client experience. This position includes shift work with varying hours (5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) and requires flexibility to work different shifts, including weekends.
Remote Chat Specialist
Location: Remote (Canada)
Job Description: Candidates will be responsible for ensuring an optimal client experience in online and mobile banking channels, addressing customer inquiries, and complaints, and providing guidance and troubleshooting. This full-time, temporary, shift-oriented position, starting on January 15th, 2024, offers remote work flexibility, with occasional on-site requirements.
Contact Centre Representative (Credit Counsellor, Client Account Management)
Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
Job Description: Candidates will be expected to connect with clients who own various CIBC products to discuss repayment options and potentially resolve outstanding debts, ensuring awareness of contractual obligations to prevent further delinquencies. This is a full-time, shift-oriented role starting on January 8th, 2024, with a requirement for flexibility within Contact Centre hours. To qualify, applicants must meet the Agent @ Home Program Requirements, including an independent and secure workspace with specific internet connection criteria. Satellite internet providers are not allowed due to their impact on call quality and service stability.
Administrative Assistant
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Job Description: Applications will provide crucial administrative support to the investment advisor team serving high-net-worth clientele. The role involves maintaining compliance standards, conducting administrative tasks, engaging in marketing and business development activities, and assisting in the development of investment plans. Candidates will work closely with the team to enhance client relationships and ensure their needs are met. This position offers an excellent opportunity to learn the investment business in a dynamic professional environment with one of Canada's leading brokerages.
