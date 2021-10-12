mcgill university
Maclean's Ranked Universities In Canada By Reputation — McGill Is 4th & Concordia Is 16th

UdeM came in at number 8.

Maclean's ranked universities in Canada by reputation and several schools in Quebec placed among the top in the country.

While Montreal was shut out of the top three, McGill claimed fourth place. The Université de Montréal was also in the top 10, at number eight.

Overall, across categories such as perceived quality and innovativeness, the top universities in the country by reputation were, in order: the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and Waterloo University, according to Maclean's.

The other Quebec universities that made the ranking were the Université Laval in Quebec City (12), Concordia (16), the Université de Sherbrooke (19), UQAM (26) and Bishop's University (38).

Maclean's surveys faculty, administrators and business leaders to compile its university reputation ranking.

