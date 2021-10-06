People

This Montreal TikTok Makes Up Background Stories For Random People Spotted At McGill

And they're absolutely hilarious.

This Montreal TikTok Makes Up Background Stories For Random People Spotted At McGill
@fakepeopleofmcgill | TikTok, @fakepeopleofmcgill | TikTok

Do you ever see people walking down and wonder about their lives? What they're thinking? Where they're going? It's hard not to.

With this in mind, the student behind the Fake People of McGill (@fakepeopleofmcgill) TikTok account took it upon themselves to answer such questions about people they spot around campus — and their assumptions about these individuals are absolutely hilarious.

When asked why they decided to create this account, the McGill student told MTL Blog, "I kept seeing fake people accounts for other schools and I was searching for a McGill account but eventually I got tired of waiting and just decided to make one myself!"

@fakepeopleofmcgill

#mcgill #fakepeople #college #montreal #mtl

"It's really easy for people to get stuck in their own life and thoughts so I hope that the page is a reminder that everyone around us has their own world and story happening too," they added.

@fakepeopleofmcgill

we all made the same mistake in first year #mcgill #fakepeople #college #montreal #mtl

The account's most viewed video so far, the TikTok below, has racked up over 643k views — luckily because of the wholesome puppy content.


@fakepeopleofmcgill

#mcgill #fakepeople #montreal #college

Whenever you need a good laugh, head on over to @fakepeopleofmcgill on TikTok.


@fakepeopleofmcgill

we’ve all been rebecca at some point #mcgill #fakepeople #college #montreal #mtl

From Your Site Articles