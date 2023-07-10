Madonna Is Postponing Her Montreal Shows — But Don't Toss Your Ticket
The material world will have to wait a bit longer for the Material Girl's performance in North America.
In a plot twist that could rival her own music videos, Madonna is putting her Montreal show on pause. The "Celebration Tour," promising an immersive journey through four decades of chart-topping hits, has hit an unexpected intermission. The announcement, made by Live Nation, impacts shows initially set for August 19 and 20, 2023, at the Montreal Bell Centre.
The ambitious 35-city global tour, featuring special guest Bob the Drag Queen, was set to be a grand exploration of Madonna's illustrious career. The star had expressed her enthusiasm for the tour, eager to deliver a memorable performance for her fans.
But the pop queen had a health scare in late June that put her in the ICU with a bacterial infection.
"I'm on the road to recovery," Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on July 10. "I didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
Still, Madonna said her focus is on her health and "getting stronger" so she can return to the stage as soon as possible.
With uncertainty around the North American tour, fans have been asked to retain their tickets as they remain valid for the rescheduled dates. The specific new dates have not been confirmed.
The European leg of "The Celebration Tour" remains unaffected and is set to kick off in October 2023. Despite the delay, the excitement for Madonna's one-of-a-kind experience continues to mount, promising a spectacle once the new dates are revealed.